Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Hey Sinamika is out in the theatres and early reactions to the film are mostly positive. Written by Madhan Karky, the film is directed by dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda, Hey Sinamika is an entertaining fare for the audiences. Check out the reactions below.

Hey Sinamika Twitter Reaction

Entertaining Fare!

#HeySinamika premiere Reports : Engaging first half and a superb second half with good amount of Comedies , DOP , BGM , songs are impressive . everyone praises @BrindhaGopal1 mam for her terrific debut !! 👏 Clean romantic entertainer 👌#DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/494BgHayUS — ً (@SuFidulQuerist) March 2, 2022

Unmissable Entertainer!

#HeySinamika -A feel Good Entertainer Movie -@BrindhaGopal1 madam really doing great job -DOP, Music superb❤️ -@dulQuer nailed it again -What a comeback from @MsKajalAggarwal mam -Lovely performance by @aditiraohydari ~~ 7.5/10 pic.twitter.com/zWYxW7sDYb — Ikbal Hossen (@IkbalHossen1997) March 2, 2022

An Engaging Rom-Com

Emotional Roller Coaster Ride!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).