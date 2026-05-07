Business News | Shruthy Menon Takes Center Stage in Web Series 'Undekhi: The Final Battle (Season 4)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: The final chapter of SonyLIV's crime-thriller, Undekhi: The Final Battle (Season 4), brings a definitive conclusion to the narrative produced by Applause Entertainment and Edgestorm Ventures. Returning for this climactic installment, Shruthy Menon reprises her portrayal of Deepika, a character who has become integral to the series' intricate power struggles since her introduction in the third season. As the story reaches its resolution, the development of this role serves as a key pillar in the unfolding drama, demanding a performance that balances quiet authority with the intense, high-stakes environment inherent to the show.

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Deepika is depicted as a composed yet formidable operative, navigating inner circles of influence with calculated precision. Under the direction of Ashish Shukla, the performance is crafted with a focus on restraint and depth, intentionally avoiding genre tropes to provide a sophisticated portrayal of a character managing significant moral complexities. For the actor, navigating this professional challenge required a deep focus on character consistency and internalizing the evolution of her role as the narrative moved toward its final confrontation. The collaboration with the production team on set, marked by rigorous attention to scene-building and script interpretation, allowed for a refined performance that enhances the dramatic stakes for the audience throughout the season.

Speaking about her role and her experience working with director Ashish R Shukla, Shruthy Menon shared, "I feel incredibly grateful to have landed this role, playing Deepika has been an amazing journey. Her story carries a strong character arc, and that evolution was especially exciting for me as an actor. It's been fascinating to explore someone so powerful and complex. Working with Ashish Shukla has been equally rewarding, he is one of the brightest minds I've had the pleasure of collaborating with. His understanding of the script is deeply ingrained, and the way he explains a scene, even through a brief demonstration, is truly mesmerizing. Beyond that, he remains calm and composed no matter the pressure on set, which is incredibly inspiring. It's been a privilege to work with someone like him."

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Shruthy also fondly recalls the camaraderie on set and the many memorable moments from the shoot. "One of the most special aspects of working on Undekhi has been the bond we all shared. Coming into an already close-knit team can be intimidating, but everyone was incredibly warm and welcoming, it never felt like I was new. All of us actors grew really close, spending time together even outside of shoots, especially during our schedule in Manali. We would hang out often, just laughing and building genuine friendships. Even during screenings, we'd cheer for each other like a family. That kind of bond and energy is very rare, and it made the entire experience truly unforgettable for me."

Professional dedication remains a hallmark of this production, as the creative team works to deliver a cohesive conclusion to the long-standing saga. The portrayal adds a layer of intellectual complexity to the suspense-driven plot, ensuring the final episodes provide a resonant end to the established conflicts. Beyond this project, Shruthy Menon has built an impressive portfolio characterized by versatility across diverse genres and platforms. Her career, highlighted by a Filmfare Critics Award for Kismath and significant roles in projects like Ray and Shehar Lakhot, demonstrates a consistent ability to adapt to complex character demands. By bringing subtle intensity to Undekhi: The Final Battle (Season 4), she further solidifies her standing as a dynamic and reliable performer in the contemporary digital landscape.

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