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New Delhi, May 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday intensified its probe into the alleged irregularities and paper leak case in the NEET-UG 2026 examination by arresting five accused persons and conducting searches at multiple locations across the country. According to the central agency, three accused were arrested from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and another from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 12 following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities and the suspected leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper. NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Rajasthan BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, His Brother Arrested by CBI for Buying Leaked Paper for INR 30 Lakh.

The case has been registered under various provisions related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The central agency said searches were conducted at several locations based on leads developed during the investigation. During the raids and arrests, investigators seized multiple incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones. NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Gets 2-Day Transit Custody of Accused Shubham Khairnar (Watch Video).

Officials said the CBI is also coordinating with the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which had earlier conducted a preliminary enquiry into the alleged paper leak.

"The CBI is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter," the central agency said in a statement. Earlier during the probe, CBI detained three persons from Ahilyanagar and one woman from Pune.

The CBI's move in Ahilyanagar followed disclosures allegedly made by Shubham Khairnar, who was earlier arrested in Nashik in connection with the case. Khairnar is suspected to have played a key role in procuring and distributing the leaked exam paper across different states.

Meanwhile, Khairnar has been sent to a two-day CBI transit custody by the Killa Court in Mumbai. On Thursday, the investigative agency will present him before a Delhi court. Officials said further arrests and searches are likely as the investigation progresses.

The NEET-UG 2026 controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that the question paper had been leaked before the examination held on May 3, prompting authorities to cancel the test conducted for more than 22 lakh aspirants nationwide. Following the outrage and complaints from students and parents, the Centre handed over the investigation to the CBI to probe the larger conspiracy behind the alleged paper leak and examination irregularities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).