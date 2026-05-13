Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of the 2026 IPL. With the fixture taking place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, both teams have named strategic substitute lists that are expected to play a decisive role in tonight’s playoff-shaping contest. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

By electing to bowl first, Bengaluru has prioritised a specialist seam attack in the opening innings, featuring Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jacob Duffy. This selection allows the team to assess the pitch conditions before committing to their tactical substitution.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs

Devdutt Padikkal

Jordan Cox

Mangesh Yadav

Romario Shepherd

Swapnil Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been tasked with setting a target, are missing a notable omission from their starting eleven. Star leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is out due to an injury, and Saurabh Dubey gets his debut cap. It is almost certain that Dubey will be subbed into the game when KKR takes the field to bowl, likely replacing one of the specialist batters to bolster their spin department during the second half of the match. What Happens if Kolkata Knight Riders Lose Tonight to Royal Challengers Bengaluru? IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs

Saurabh Dubey

Ramandeep Singh

Tejasvi Dahiya

Navdeep Saini

Tim Seifert

The match carries significant weight for the standings; a victory for RCB would officially secure their qualification for the 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, KKR must win to sustain their late-season surge and remain in contention for a top-four finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).