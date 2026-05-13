Virat Kohli Bowling Video: Star Batter Rolls His Arm During Warm-Ups Ahead Of RCB vs KKR IPL 2026

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In the build-up to the highly anticipated RCB vs KKR IPL 2026, a video of Virat Kohli showcasing his bowling skills during the warm-up session has gone viral on social media. The former captain was seen operating with his trademark right-arm 'pace' bowling action at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, providing a moment of levity for fans amidst a rain-delayed contest in Chhattisgarh. The footage, shared by IPL social media handle, shows Kohli bowling on the practice pitch ahead of the toss in RCB vs KKR IPL 2026. While the 37-year-old remains a cornerstone of the Bengaluru batting order, his occasional forays into bowling continue to be a significant point of interest for the '12th Man Army.' You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Bowling Ahead of RCB vs KKR

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).