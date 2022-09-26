Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. Receiving the 'Real Estate Person of the year award' at Construction Week India Awards 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest real estate player in the affordable housing segment, Signature Global (India) Limited has won two prestigious awards at an Industry event held at Mumbai.

The company received the "Real estate company of year" award and Signature Global Founder and Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal received the 'Real estate Person of the Year' Award for the year 2022 at the Construction Week India Awards 2022.

The awards were received by Pradeep Aggarwal at an event held in Mumbai today.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. said, "It is a proud moment for the entire Signature Global family to get this award. It is a recognition of the innovative practices followed by the company in the field of real estate and the path breaking work done by us which has not only satisfied customers but also provided a cost effective solution to the burgeoning housing problem for this income class."

Aggarwal added further, we are 21st century real estate company with a global outlook, and nurtured with Indian values. We are known as a brand which stands for Reality, Reliability and Responsibility. We make dream homes within reach of people through affordable and mid income housing and would consistently put our efforts for providing home to the common man of our country.

Signature Global is the largest real estate developer in the affordable housing segment in India and operates mostly in the Gurugram and Sohna region of Haryana state. As of March 31, 2022, the company had 27 Ongoing Projects with a land area of 218.93 acres and an aggregate Saleable Area of 16.10 million square feet.

It also has 27 Forthcoming Projects with a land area of 375.91 acres and an aggregate estimated Saleable Area of 19.72 million square feet. As part of its Ongoing Projects, the company has received occupation certificates for 987,254 square feet of Saleable Area and 547,040 square feet of Developable Area.

Of the total portfolio of 27 Ongoing Projects and 27 Forthcoming Projects, 41 of are in the affordable and mid segment housing category under the AHP and DDJAY - APHP, aggregating to 26.65 million square feet.

For further details please visit: www.signatureglobal.in.

