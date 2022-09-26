Navratri is one of the Hindu festivals celebrated with the most enthusiasm in honour of Maa Durga. Nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this nine-day festival. This year, Sharad Navratri is being observed from September 26 to October 4. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Sharad Navratri. Denoting strength, power and fierceness, red is the colour of this day. People wear red clothes and offer red flowers, food and clothes to Goddess Brahmacharini on this day. As you celebrate the second day of Navratri 2022 with red colour, we at LatestLY have curated food items that you can eat and treat yourself to as you fast on this day. Navratri 2022 Day 2 Colour and Date: Bollywood Actresses and Their Ethnic Looks for a Stylish Wardrobe Inspiration.

Gud or Jaggery

The Bhog Prasad for the second day offered to Maa Brahmacharini is Shakkar. In place of Shakkar, one can also offer jaggery or Gud. They are brownish red in colour and therefore it is the best Bhog for the day.

Apple Halwa

Get all the nutrients of an apple and don’t regret the fast because it is a festive time. Apple halwa requires minimum ingredients and tastes yummy. Celebrating the second Navratri day with red colour, you can give this mouth-melting apple halwa recipe a try.

Bombay Karachi Halwa

Bombay Karachi Halwa tastes very different from the normal halwa and will surely awaken your taste buds. This special type of Sindhi halwa is spongy like rubber and is also named rubber halwa.

Navratri is a time to celebrate the goddess, even for those fasting during this time. There are so many options for what one can eat, and a lot of experiments can be made with a simple recipe according to one’s choice. Trying your hands on different recipes, don’t forget to enjoy all the red food you can on the second day of Sarad Navratri 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).