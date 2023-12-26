PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], December 26: The Sikh Diaspora of the Five countries - USA, Canada, New Zealand, Greece and UAE gathered in large numbers to observe the first international Veer Baal Diwas by paying tribute to martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Chhote Sahibzadas - Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. Veer Baal Diwas was organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) across Five nations along with the Sikh Diaspora of the respective countries. In USA, Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF Convener, Satnam Singh Sandhu also took part in the Veer Baal Diwas, which was observed at the Sikh Religious Society of Wisconsin. Similar observance also took place at New Zealand, at the Begampura Sikh Temple in Auckland, Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara of Oinofyta in Greece, and Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Ras Al Khaimah in Dubai (UAE).

It was in 2022 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to observe December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas as a mark of respect and honor for the sacrifices made by the younger sons (Chhote Sahibzadas) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. In 1705, Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji laid down their lives at a tender age of 9 and 7 years to protect the human values and integrity of Sikh Community and whole of India.

The Sikh Diaspora of all the five nations expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi by passing a Resolution to thank him for declaring the martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas as Veer Baal Diwas on December 26. The international Sikh Community unanimously said that declaring December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas is a fitting tribute to the courage of Sahibzadas (Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sons) and their quest for justice.

The Sikh Community also felt that martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas, which is one-of-its-kind in the world, has been truly recognized at international level and it is through Veer Baal Diwas that the history of the supreme sacrifice made by the Chhote Sahibzadas has reached to the younger generation in every corner of the world.

Religious programmes included Path, Kirtan, historical discourse, competitions of children, marked the observance of Veer Baal Diwas at gurudwaras of various countries. Prominent Sikh personalities from different fields, including members of Indian Diaspora, renowned businessmen, philanthropists, academicians, intellectuals, Indian students living in different countries participated in the Veer Baal Diwas organized by Indian Minorities Foundation across five nations. IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu joined the Sikh Diaspora in Milwaukee, USA for the first-ever international Veer Baal Diwas.

Sikh Community of USA observes Veer Baal Diwas at Gurudwara Brookfield, Wisconsin

To commemorate the valour and unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's Chhote Sahibzadas on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sikh Community of the USA paid reverence to Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji in a first-of-its-kind Veer Bal Diwas observance at international level on December 26 (Tuesday), organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at the Gurudwara Brookfield of Wisconsin.

The event - headed by IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu - garnered active participation of Sikh community of the USA and Canada, which included businessmen and eminent personalities of Indian Diaspora. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, USA-based Indian businessman was also present on the occasion. During the event, Indian Sikh community residing in the USA unanimously passed a 'Resolution of Gratitude to PM Modi' to thank him for acknowledging the supreme sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh's Chhote Sahibzadas to safeguard cultural heritage and integrity of India.

IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu, while addressing the gathering, said that witnessing the commemoration of the martyrdom of the Chhote Sahibzadas globally is a matter of great honour for the entire Sikh Community. He said, "The observance of Veer Bal Diwas at international level is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Chhote Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and their quest for justice. It serves as a reminder of their bravery and dedication to safeguard Sikh faith, Sikh culture, and India's integrity."

Lakhbir Singh Sahota, President Punjab Sports Club Chicago, said, "India is a multicultural and multi-faith country, but very little is known to people about Sikh Community, which comprises only 2% of the country's population. Veer Baal Diwas has provided the other communities an insight into the culture, history, and values of Sikhism." He appreciated Indian governments' dialogue to ensure welfare of Sikh community, fostering inter-community brotherhood, and inculcating the spirit of Sadbhavna among all.

Harjinder Singh Khera, Chicago-based Dentist, said that declaration of Veer Baal Diwas is a landmark decision taken by PM Modi, for which the entire Sikh Community is grateful to him. He further added, "The address by PM Modi in the USA parliament showcases his popularity as a Global leader, which is a matter of pride of all Indians. Under his leadership, India is experiencing rapid growth across all sectors, including its rise as a leading global economy."

Brij Sharma, Indian Industrialist residing in USA for 30 years, said, "PM Modi has elevated India's global standing, and the entire world recognizes its potential today, which makes every Indian proud. The CEOs of top American companies like Google, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Pepsi etc. are Indians. Seeing this pace and progress, every nation wants to connect with India."

Sikh Sangat from Canada joins Diaspora of USA to pay tribute to Chhote Sahibzadas on Veer Baal Diwas

Sikh Sangat from different parts of Canada joined the Diaspora of USA in Milwaukee, in paying tributes to Chhote Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas. Businessmen, media persons, Sikh students in large numbers from Canada participated in the religious community programme organized to mark the 318th martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

Amar Singh Bhullar, Editor of Hamdard Media Group, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the emotions of Sikh Community which is clearly reflected in the various initiatives taken by the Government during the last 9 years. The opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which was a prayer that every Sikh does since last 7 decades, is a remarkable step by PM Modi. In addition, the registration of FCRA for Sri Harmander Sahib, which was pending for last 3 decades has enabled the international Sikh Diaspora to give 'Dasvandh' - a part of Sikh tradition.

New Zealand Sikh Community observes Veer Baal Diwas at Begampura Sikh Temple in Auckland

The Sikh Sangat of New Zealand paid tribute to Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji in a first-of-its-kind Veer Bal Diwas observance at international level, which was organized by the local chapter of Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at Begampura Sikh Temple, Auckland.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhav Dhillon, Honorary Consulate of India in Auckland, renowned businessman, and President IMF New Zealand Chapter said, "It is a matter of a matter of great honour for the entire Sikh Community to observe the martyrdom of the Chhote Sahibzadas globally, which has been possible only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that PM Modi has a special respect and affection for the Sikh Gurus and Sikh Community, which has been evident through his works during the last 9 years."

Rajinder Kumar Seth, New Zealand resident since 2015 said, "PM Narendra Modi's government has propagated the significance of Veer Baal Diwas on a global scale and provided an opportunity to Sikh Diaspora to commemorate the sacrifices of Gobind Singh Ji's Chhote Sahibzadas. This observance holds immense significance and pride not only for the Sikh Community and Punjabi people but for all Indians and advocates the message of youth courage to protect religion, cultural heritage, and the country's integrity."

A resolution of Gratitude was also passed towards PM Modi by the New Zealand Sikh Sangat.

Sikh Diaspora of Greece observes Veer Baal Diwas at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara in Oinofyta

During the religious event at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara in Oinofyta, Greece, Indian Sikh Diaspora came together to pay homage to Chhote Sahibzadas. Balji Nagrath First Secretary (Head of Chancery) Embassy of India, Athens; and Dinesh Kumar Bhandari, Second Secretary (Consular) Embassy of India, Athens, were the eminent dignitaries present on the occasion.

Balji Nagrath, First Secretary (Head of Chancery) Embassy of India, Athens, said "Sikh Gurus have fought for protecting the dignity and human rights in India. It is because of the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus that the Hindu religion could be protected. Therefore, no better way to pay tributes to Chhote Sahibzadas - Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji - could have been possible than declaring 26th December as Veer Baal Diwas.

Gurmukh Singh, Committee member of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara, said, "The Development of Sikh Circuit is an attempt to provide convenience and connectivity to all the important religious places of the Sikh Community which is being undertaken by the Modi Government to make the difficult yatra of Hemkund Sahib accessible for all; PM Modi has announced the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project which will enable the pilgrims of all age groups to pay their obeisance at the holy place."

Dubai's Sikh Community observes Veer Baal Diwas at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Ras Al Khaimah (UAE)

The Sikh Community of UAE came together in large numbers to pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Chhote Sahibzadas on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, which was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 to be observed on December 26 every year. The observance was held at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Ras Al Khaimah in Dubai.

On this occasion, Sikh Indian Diaspora passed a resolution of gratitude towards PM Modi, thanking him for honouring the sacrifices of Chhote Sahibzadas - Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji - and commemorating them on a global level.

Gurjeet Singh, Committee member of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Ras Al Khaimah, lauded PM Modi's decision to commemorate the martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas in the form of Veer Baal Diwas. He said, "Veer Baal Diwas will connect the new generation of Sikh Community living in India and across the world with Sikh history and heritage. Moreover, it will promote the sense of bravery, courage, and sacrifice in everyone, just like that of the Chhote Sahibzadas."

Mohinder Pal Singh, Construction supervisor, said, "PM Modi's initiative to observe Veer Bal Diwas at international level has made the entire the Sikh community worldwide proud and they feel honoured. Veer Bal Diwas will help everyone to learn about the martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji to protect humanity along with Sikh culture and heritage."

About Indian Minorities Foundation

India Minorities Foundation, a non-government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

Website address: http://minorities.foundation/

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307627/Sikh_diaspora_in_Veer_Bal_Diwas.jpg

