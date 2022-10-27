Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, for a Professional certificate program in Brand Strategy. The program will equip professionals with a 360-degree view of various practical and applicable aspects of brand management and strategy, where learners can enhance their ability to build and manage customer-focused brands to drive profits and organic growth. It is best suited but not limited to working professionals from marketing, sales, or business strategy backgrounds with preferably 2+ years of experience. It is also recommended for managers handling traditional branding initiatives, founders, entrepreneurs, and consultants.

The program will run for a period of four months and will be conducted online. It will consist of 50+ hours of live and case-based interactive lectures from SPJIMR faculty, academic masterclasses, and a capstone project. The participants will also be eligible for the Executive Alumni status from SPJIMR along with an opportunity to be a part of a 2-day campus immersion programme.

Speaking on the programs, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "In today's highly competitive environment, businesses can sustain themselves only if they can set themselves apart from their competitors. They need to focus on delivering company messaging that goes beyond business and adds value by catering to a larger purpose. Keeping this in mind, we have partnered with S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research to deliver a Professional certificate program in brand strategy that will enable professionals to keep pace with the fast-changing environment and become effective leaders of tomorrow.This is just the beginning of our partnership with SPJIMR and we look forward to delivering many more such world-class programs."

Sharing thoughts on the partnership with Simplilearn, Dr PreetaGeroge, Associate Dean and Professor of Economics, SPJIMR, said, "Nothing helps a business flourish more than leaders and employees who are well acquainted with their job roles and can deliver knowledge to those working with them. Today, people who add value to a company are the ones who can successfully climb the corporate ladder. We have partnered with Simplilearn for digital economy skills training for a Professional certificate program in brand strategy, which will provide a holistic view of how professionals and leaders can ace their professional roles and stay ahead of the industry curve."

