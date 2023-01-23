Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's highest-rated mattress brand, SleepyCat, kicks off its collaboration with Power Gummies - A company that makes delicious chewable supplements & Seevo - a home furnishing company that creates tailor-made lavish bedroom products. Through this collaboration, SleepyCat will give its customers a new perspective on beauty sleep where each brand has a part to play.

SleepyCat x Power Gummies:

The 'Black Current flavoured Sleep Gummies' by Power Gummies are vegetarian Sleep Gummies help naturally induce sleep by boosting melatonin and reducing stress. All you need is 2 gummies just 15-20 minutes before bedtime.

SleepyCat x Seevo:

If you feel regular pillowcases don't favour you, try Satin pillowcases by Seevo. The fabric feels so smooth on the skin that it prevents wrinkles and stops your hair from getting tangled.

You'll have the perfect "Woke-up-Like-This" selfie every day. You can find these products on SleepyCat's website under their collaboration section here: sleepycat.in/collabs.

The 3 brands are announcing this collaboration via a joint campaign called "3 steps to beauty sleep" with the following message - Beauty is just how you feel about yourself. And, if your body feels well-slept and rested then you're the most beautiful person out there. So, head over to www.sleepycat.in and give try today.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat, says "It is an exciting time for us to be associated with these 2 brands to kick off our collaboration initiative. Our idea is to build on friends of SleepyCat and introduce new collaborative products for India that benefit the consumer."

"For the first time we are seeing D2C brands come together and collaborate. This truly is a perfect sleep combination," quotes Huzefa Electricwala, Founder, Seevo.

Divij Bajaj, CEO & Founder, Power Gummies quotes, "As we always say 'Beauty Sleep is real!' Power Gummies, Sleepy Cat & Seevo have come together to bring you the magic of blissful sleep."

SleepyCat

Founded in 2017, SleepyCat is India's highest-rated mattress brand online. It delivers premium quality sleep solutions like innovative mattresses, pillows, and bedding right to your doorstep at direct-from-factory prices.

Seevo

Established in 1994, Seevo is a Home Furnishing brand that has more than over 2 decades worth of industry experience in creating soft and comfortable bedsheets, pillow covers, cushion covers, and more. Every product is tailor-made to ensure consistent quality for the end customer.

Power GummiesA D2C nutraceutical company that offers vitamin-packed Gummies which are tasty, backed by science, and are 100 per cent vegetarian. Power Gummies products have the ideal vitamin and mineral composition to meet the body's daily nutritional requirements.

