Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21: In a move to help transform more lives and build awareness, Smile Train India, the country's largest cleft-focused organization, announces acclaimed actress and influencer Pavani Gangireddy as its new Goodwill Ambassador for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The appointment was made today during a special orientation event held at Basvatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad.

The partnership coincides with the global launch of World Cleft Awareness Day on July 20, a day officially registered by Smile Train to celebrate the strength of cleft-affected individuals and their families worldwide. During her visit, Gangireddy learned about Smile Train's sustainable cleft care model, met with local medical partners and engaged with patients and families who have benefited from Smile Train's free cleft treatment program.

"I'm honoured to join hands with Smile Train India at the launch of the first World Cleft Awareness Day," said Gangireddy,. "Meeting the children and hearing their stories today was deeply moving. It's evident how critical timely cleft treatment is, not just for physical health, but for self-esteem and social acceptance. I hope to use my voice to spread awareness and help end the stigma across the region."

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Gangireddy will be actively involved in Smile Train India's awareness campaigns and community engagement programs, supporting initiatives across maternal and child health and cleft care.

"Pavani's strong regional connection and compassionate voice makes her a powerful advocate for the cause,"said Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia."There are many children who still struggle to eat, breathe and speak properly due to delayed treatment. Pavani's support will help us reach families who may still be unaware that free and quality cleft care is available for their children at Smile Train' partner hospitals."

Dr. Mukund Reddy, Plastic Surgeon & Smile Train Project Director at Basvatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, emphasized the significance of Global Cleft Awareness Day, stating, "A dedicated day to raise global awareness about cleft conditions was long overdue. This initiative by Smile Train opens new dimensions in community engagement, early intervention and treatment. By shining a spotlight on the challenges faced by children born with clefts and the life-changing impact of timely treatment we will be able to break myths and stigma surrounding clefts."

Smile Train has transformed the lives of over 27,000 children in Telangana and 8,000 children in Andhra Pradesh through free, life-changing cleft surgeries. With three active partner hospitals in each state, the organization continues to build a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that ensures accessible, high-quality cleft care. This collaboration with the actor marks a powerful stride toward building a more inclusive, informed, and compassionate society, where no child is left behind.

For cleft treatment-related queries or support, please call our toll-free helpline number: 1800 103 8301.

