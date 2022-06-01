Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Advancing in its quest to build a sustainable hunger-free world, Sodexo India, on #WorldHungerDay culminated its annual month-long community-based event by providing food and ration items to communities where access to quality food continues to be a challenge. This year, Servathon, Sodexo's largest global Stop Hunger event, left its mark in 14 cities, connecting with 25 NGOs, catering to 5500 beneficiaries with over 20,000 meal donations. 250 employees from across office and site locations volunteered more than 1000 man-hours, to support local communities in tackling hunger and malnutrition.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Bahety, Country President, Sodexo India said, "There is absolutely no doubt that food forms the basis of our daily existence and contributes substantially to the prosperity and wellbeing of the local communities. Since healthy and nutritious food is our business at Sodexo, we believe in making every day happy and meaningful for the underprivileged by ensuring food adequacy. The initiative is aligned to our Corporate Responsibility roadmap, where one of the commitments is to work towards a sustainable hunger-free world. With Servathon, we encourage our employees to give of their time, efforts, and resources towards eliminating hunger and malnutrition in the community. It gives me a great sense of fulfillment to see the enthusiasm with which our employees have been engaging, year after year."

"Sodexo is commemorating 25 years of its journey in India and, this huge outreach of 20,000 meals to the remotest corners of our country, is indeed humbling. We are happy to share that our efforts touched the lives of the most needy in our communities, including senior citizens, orphanages, shelters for sex workers, victims of domestic violence and people with disabilities. This important milestone could be achieved only through the sheer determination, dedication and cooperation of our employees who volunteered for the event", remarked Ashwin Bhosale, Director-HSE and CR, Sodexo India.

Coinciding with the event, Sodexo announced its Volunteering Leave Policy that encourages employees to avail one day of paid leave when participating in the Company organized volunteering activities under the Stop Hunger and Servathon programs, or other volunteering activities related to tackling malnutrition or hunger. Through this policy, the company instills the values of Team Spirit, Service Spirit, and the Spirit of Progress in its employees, thereby inspiring them to serve the community that sustains them.

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele-corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food and catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits and rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 40,135 employees who cater to 450+ clients at 1,039 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, every day.

For details, visit Sodexo "in.sodexo.com/home.html" "in.sodexo.com/home.html"India.

Key Figures

- 17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

- 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

- #1 France-based private employer worldwide

- 55 countries (as at Feb. 28, 2022) 100 million consumers served daily

- 10.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as at March 31, 2022)

