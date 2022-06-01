Mumbai, June 1: They say love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance, and no time. We have seen many movies, read books, or heard stories of lovers crossing boundaries, doing the unthinkable to meet each other. One such incident has come to light where a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh swam across the India-Bangladesh border through Sundarban to marry her lover in West Bengal. She was arrested on Monday for entering the country illegally, reported India Today.

As per the reports, the Bangladeshi woman, identified as Krishna Mandal, met Abhik Mandal on Facebook and they fell in love. When they decided to meet, she chose to cross the border illegally as she did not have a passport. Reportedly, Krishna first entered the Sundarbans, which is home to Royal Bengal Tigers. She then swam across the Matla river for about an hour in the river to reach the Indian side. Bangladeshi Teenager Swims Across Border to Buy His Favourite Chocolate From India, Arrested.

Krishna braved the wild forests of the Sunderbans and united with her lover. The couple got married at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on May 29. However, the police arrested the woman on May 30 for illegally entering India. Reports said that the woman might be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).