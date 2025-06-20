NewsVoir

Patiala (Punjab) [India], June 20: Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing solar EPC companies, has signed a strategic long-term partnership with global O&M technology leader Sol-Bright New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The collaboration begins with the deployment of dry-type robotic cleaning systems at Solidus' 28.71 MWp solar PV project in Kitasar, Rajasthan--but it is designed to extend across Solidus' expanding national portfolio in the coming years.

With this alliance, Solidus takes a major step toward revolutionizing its operations and maintenance (O&M) strategy - introducing automated, water-free robotic cleaning solutions to enhance performance, reduce manual intervention, and ensure long-term sustainability, particularly in highdust and water-scarce zones.

"At Solidus, innovation isn't an add-on - it's integral to how we build and manage every solar project," said Harvinder Singh, Director, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.."Our partnership with Sol-Bright is not just about one site in Rajasthan. It's a long-term collaboration that supports our vision of building smart, self-sustaining solar infrastructure powered by global best practices in O&M."

Founded and headquartered in Punjab, Solidus Techno Power has emerged as a dynamic force in India's solar industry. Known for its high-quality execution, project customization, and future-ready EPC approach, the company is currently executing more than 200 MWp of solar projects across North India. With a sharp focus on performance optimization, Solidus is setting new standards in solar asset lifecycle management.

The integration of Sol-Bright's 7th-generation dry-cleaning robots will allow Solidus to maintain energy efficiency while significantly reducing water usage and operational overhead. The deployment at Kitasar is a pilot for broader application across Solidus' upcoming C&I and utility-scale projects.

Sol-Bright is the inventor of the Automatic Robotic (Dry) Cleaning System, and the world largest manufacturer and supplier of this cleaning robot. From 2013 till date, from 1st generation to 7th generation, Sol-Bright has supplied almost 98,000 units of robot and covered roughly 40 GWp capacity worldwide. From China to the world, Sol-Bright robot has its footprints in countries including KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, Iran, Afghanistan, Israel, Uzbekistan, India, Thailand, Kenya, Eritrea, Australia, Chile, Argentina, USA, France and more on the way.

Sol-Bright wins the market with its outstanding characteristics including: 100% dry cleaning, self-powered, long-distance and long-time cleaning, excellent ability of obstacle crossing, travelling posture adjustment, self-locking mechanism on docking station, patented non-disengaging flexible bridge design, high cleaning efficiency, intelligent SCADA control and more than ten (10) years' rich project experiences globally.

Priya Gupta, Country Head - India at Sol-Bright, added, "Solidus Techno Power is one of our valued partner - ambitious, quality-driven, and future-focused. We're proud to support their operational vision with our technology and look forward to scaling this partnership across many more projects."

This announcement reflects Solidus Techno Power's continued investment in smart energy infrastructure - pushing the boundaries of EPC and O&M excellence. As the company moves forward with its next phase of growth, strategic partnerships like this one reinforce its leadership role in building a sustainable solar-powered future for India.

