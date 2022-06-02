New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Revolutionising the tractor industry with its heavy duty tractor portfolio, Sonalika Tractors has further reinforced its FY'23 platform for an electrifying year ahead. India's No.1 tractor export brand, Sonalika has continued to register yet another dynamic performance in new financial year and clocked its highest ever May overall tractor sales of 12,615 units.

The extraordinary performance includes stupendous 42.1 per cent growth over the 8,878 tractor sales recorded in May'21 as the demand for advanced tractors continues to see uptick across the industry.

Sonalika Tractors also intensified its commitment for farmers' prosperity in India and expanded its unique region-centric, customised tractor range in May'22. During the month, the company introduced two new tractors - 'Sonalika Sikander RX 50 with 12 F + 3R transmission' for Madhya Pradesh farmers to deliver powerful performance.

This was followed by launch of 'Sonalika MM 18 Narrow Track' launched especially for Gujarat farmers that are into orchards and vineyards later during the month. Both tractors are designed to set new benchmarks both in power and mileage while delivering an unmatched performance as well as affordability.

Speaking on the staggering performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, ITL, said, "It feels invigorating as all our concerted efforts have resulted in another electrifying performance by Sonalika in May'22. With a record 42.1 per cent growth, we have registered our highest ever May sales of 12,615 tractors. Sonalika truly believes in addressing specific farmer requirements and deliver dynamic tractor performance as well as affordability for farmers' peace of mind. Favourable factors such as consistent increase in MSP by government, improved rabi crop procurement and now the timely arrival of monsoon in the country will set up viable platform for agriculture activities to flourish in FY'23."

