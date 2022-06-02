Hassan, June 2: In a disturbing development, the parents and the girl were trolled on social media after ex-lover committed suicide in Hassan district of Karnataka. The posts have become viral.

The 24-year-old Anil consumed poison in front of the residence of his lover last Friday in Halebelur village, Sakaleshpur taluq. He could not recover and died in the hospital on Wednesday.

Anil's friends then started trolling the girl and her parents on social media. They held the girl and her parents responsible for the death of Anil.

The photographs of the girl and parents have been put out on social media, venting out ire on girl's family.

According to the police, Anil, the son of a coffee planter was in love with the girl, who is also a daughter of coffee planter. As per the information given by Anil's friends, the couple were together for 8 years. West Bengal Shocker: Poverty Leads Mother To Give Poison to Three Children, Attempts Suicide in Kolkata.

But, after the girl's family came to know about the love affair, she was isolated at home. They took away her phone and prevented her from talking to anyone. Finally they convinced her to break up with him.

Anil, not able to digest this, went to the girl's house but she did not respond to his appeals. The girl's family members scolded him and warned him not to disturb them. They also allegedly pushed him out of their house.

Following the ill-treatment, Anil consumed poison right in front of the house of the girl and though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed.

Sakaleshpur Town police registered a case and took up investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2022 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).