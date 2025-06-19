Sonatype Chief Product Development Officer, Mitchell Johnson, joins Abhishek Chauhan, Head of India and Senior Director of Technology, at the opening of their Innovation Center in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: Sonatype®, the end-to-end software supply chain security company, has announced the opening of a new Innovation Center in Hyderabad, India -- a key step in its strategy to scale global, AI-driven software development. The center will support continuous innovation and strengthen Sonatype's mission to secure modern software built on open source and AI-generated code.

Also Read | Indian Student Aryan Singh Chandel Pursuing MBA in Germany Goes Missing, Family Approaches Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for Help.

With this expansion, Sonatype will continue its legacy of innovation, including the creation of Nexus Repository -- trusted by over 15 million developers -- and safeguarding Maven Central, the largest open source Java repository in the world. As open source and AI-generated components now make up over 80% of modern code, Sonatype's comprehensive platform uniquely protects the entire software development lifecycle from emerging threats.

"India is home to one of the largest open source and AI adoption communities in the world. By expanding to Hyderabad, we are building closer connections to the region's AI-first innovation hubs, while reaffirming our long-term commitment to scaling responsibly and sustainably," said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. "With access to India's top-tier talent, we're extending our ability to better support a new generation of forward-thinking customers and partners, with greater speed, resilience, and impact."

Also Read | What Is Eight-Second Goalkeeper Rule in Football? Know Full Details About New Rule Used During Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Sonatype's Hyderabad Innovation Center will house over 200 engineers, product leaders, security researchers, and AI experts, working in a culture rooted in openness, ownership, and innovation. The center will accelerate product development, strengthen AI capabilities, and enable 24/7 global support. Leading Sonatype's strategy and growth in India is Abhishek Chauhan, newly appointed Head of India and Senior Director of Technology, who brings deep software security expertise from roles at Lending Tree and Wells Fargo.

"From Maven Central and Nexus Repository to patented AI-driven technology, Sonatype has always been on the frontier of innovation," said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of India and Senior Director of Technology. "I'm excited to be joining at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey and lead the team in India. With this new center, we're investing not just in technology, but in the next generation of engineering talent that will define the future of secure software."

Sonatype has been a trusted industry leader for more than two decades helping to shape global regulations and industry standards for secure software development and is a founding member of the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a Linux Foundation project. Today, organizations in India are adapting to evolving frameworks -- including CERT-IN guidelines, SBOM compliance, and the SEBI Cyber Resilience Framework. Sonatype is committed to serving as a guiding and educational partner, providing resources and tools to protect the software that underpins modern critical infrastructure.

Sonatype is headquartered in Fulton, Maryland with global offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia, and now HITEC City, Hyderabad. For more information about the Sonatype India Innovation Center, visit www.sonatype.com/company/careers/india.

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world's best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, combining the only proactive protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world's largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)