The International Football Association (IFAB) has introduced a new eight-second goalkeeper rule in a move to prevent time-wasting in football matches. This new eight-second rule will be implemented worldwide by July 1, at all levels of the game from elite to amateur. The new rule was seen during an FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. For those unversed, the IFAB are responsible for making and amending the laws of the game in football. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: New Eight-Second Rule of Goalkeeper Holding the Ball Gets Implemented During Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match (Watch Video).

The new goalkeeper also came into play during the Club World Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan FC on Tuesday. During the match, the new eight-second rule for goalkeepers was seen being implemented in the 83rd minute. The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, was deemed to have held the ball for longer than the prescribed eight seconds. This saw the on-field referee, Clement Turpin, award a corner to Ulsan.

Eight-Second Rule of Goalkeeper Holding the Ball Gets Implemented During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

¡LA REGLA DE LOS 8 SEGUNDOS SE APLICA POR PRIMERA VEZ EN EL MUNDIAL DE CLUBES! ⏱️ El portero tardó en sacar y Turpin, siguiendo el reglamento, lo sancionó con córner en contra 👀@FIFACWC | Todos los partidos gratis en https://t.co/yWCWbevPop#TakeItToTheWorldpic.twitter.com/pH0ODfPP7m — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) June 18, 2025

Talking about the match, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns player Iqraam Rayners scored in the 36th minute, which was enough for them to clinch crucial three points in the Group F match against South Korea’s Ulsan FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, fans eager to know about the new rule, the eight-second goalkeeper rule, can scroll down below to get the entire formation.

What Is the Eight-Second Goalkeeper Rule in Football?

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced a new eight-second goalkeeper rule in a move to prevent time wasting during a football match. This new rule would see goalkeepers who hold onto the ball for longer than eight seconds concede a corner. On-field referees will be aided in their decision-making by a visual five-second countdown. However, there will be no disciplinary action taken against goalkeepers, like a yellow card, unless the offence is committed repeatedly.

What Was the Previous Rule?

Law 12.2 stated that a goalkeeper had six seconds to release the ball before the opponent team was awarded an indirect free kick, but this has now been amended, and the change will come into force next season. The new eight-second rule will be implemented from July 1. However, the same is being applied to the revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Along with the new eight-second goalkeeper rule, a few more new directives, including referees wearing body cameras, advanced semi-automated offside, and ruling around a double-touch penalty kick, are some of the other new rules at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

