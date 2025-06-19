Bilaspur, June 19: The family of a 23-year-old man, who has gone missing in a lake in Germany, said on Thursday that they have approached Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Minister Rajesh Dharmani to appeal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach the German government for all possible help. Aryan, who hailed from Kandraur Kaswa area of Bilaspur district, was studying MBA in Germany's Munich since 2024.

Aryan's father Vichitra Singh Chandel said he was informed around 10 pm on Sunday that his son has gone missing. He was told that around 1.30 pm that day, Aryan went swimming in a lake, where is feared to have drowned.

According to his acquaintances in Germany, Aryan was a skilled swimmer but the possibility of him getting drowned cannot be ruled out. However, neither his body nor any clue about his whereabouts have been found yet.

The parents said they have been in agony since the news arrived, since Aryan was their only child. Chandel said four days ago, on Father's Day, Aryan had called him when he went for a walk with his friends on the banks of the lake. He had also called his uncle and wished him that day.

When contacted, an official spokesman said that efforts are on to find the missing student and the help of foreign ministry is being taken in this regard.