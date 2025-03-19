NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 19: Extending the 30 years of legacy of being a business conglomerate spanning across sectors namely; real estate, hospitality, education, finance, and agriculture, SPJ Group has been consistently evolving and showcasing excellence in all its endeavours.

SPJ group was established on its core principals of customer centricity, integrity, sustainability, and uncompromised persona towards quality. SPJ group has laid a strong foundation and earned a reputation for trust, innovation, and stability.

Basis the core values, SPJ Group is progressing in the real estate sector by the name of SPJ True Realtyy, with a clear mission to etch its name in the real estate industry as an "exemplary value for investment" while filling the market gaps and addressing the ever-evolving needs of the consumers. SPJ True Realtyy envisions re-shaping the Northern regions of India with its strategic acumen in creating futuristic real estate that seamlessly blend luxury, functionality, and environmental sustainability. The company has successfully delivered projects in the past, such as The Orion in sector 67, Gurugram and Jain Farms in Delhi.

At the helm of SPJ Group is Pankaj Jain, an eminent industrialist with over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors. As the Chairman and CMD, he has been instrumental in shaping the group's legacy, driving growth through his visionary mindset, profound network, and his commitment for excellence.

Beyond business, Jain holds a deep passion for philanthropy and spirituality and hence his vision extends towards the upliftment of society by creating a flourishing ecosystem for growth and opportunities impacting individuals in countless ways.

Jain has been one of the supporting bodies for JATF foundation that serves in shaping the future of young and talented generation and their families by empowering them with education and enriching them with values of humanity and peace to the core.

Jain also serves as an inspiration hymn of praise for Shree Aggarsain International Hospital, Delhi, as a trustee along with Kamdhenu Mangal Parivar, Trust for cows and Divya Jyoti Niwas, a School for Blind Children, Delhi. Additionally, he is also associated with different temples, hospitals, and religious bodies.

Taking forward the legacy Mitul Jain, Managing Director of SPJ Group playing a crucial role in re-shaping the new-age business dynamics spearheading strategy and technological advancements across SPJ.

With his creative and forward-thinking mindset, Mitul Jain plays an integral role in strengthening the company's foundation and evolving with finding new-fangled routes for overall business operations. Mitul Jain has acquired LLM from Kings College London and coming with a legal education background helps the company in establishing regulatory frameworks and hence ensures transparency and adherence to industry best practices, further solidifying stakeholder's trust.

Mitul Jain is leading business for SPJ True Realtyy, his deep understanding of consumer psyche and acumen for strategic market trends helps in re-shaping a profound foundation for the company.

Besides, SPJ True Realtyy is tapping into high-growth micro-markets as well as emerging areas and facilitating the rising demand for premium residential, commercial, and dynamic mixed-use developments establishing innovative infrastructure that helps upgrade lifestyle and contributing to promising growth. Its dynamic approach towards eco-conscious practices, utilising sustainable materials and minimizing environmental impact, while at the same time creating a lasting value on finesse and quality ensuring meticulous attention to detail, from conceptualisation to execution, guaranteeing supremacy. SPJ Realty is set to shape the future of real estate while staying true to its commitment of crafting a true realty.

