Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI/PNN): Sravani Asuri, a digital marketing Guru and the founder of DiginomaD in Hyderabad, has been honored with the 'Vidya Ratna' award for her contributions in the field of digital marketing by the Telangana Government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Telangana Tourism at the Airaa Icon Awards 2022.

Sravani, who has helped thousands of students, working professionals, women and entrepreneurs to build a career in the digital marketing field, was given away the 'Vidya Ratna' award by Justice G Chandraiah, chairman of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) at the glittering Airaa Icon Awards ceremony for her contribution in the field of digital marketing in Hyderabad.

A few years ago, Sravani was a next-door mom trying to make money online to support her family. It was then she realized the value of social media marketing, especially on Facebook and Instagram, and developed a knack for internet marketing--Digital Marketing. She was hired as a trainer at a premium institute in Asia and after gaining the confidence she picked up her father's business and the results were amazing.

She (Sravani) created websites and sales funnels for selected, created videos and content strategies, did SEO for others, and created google ads for a few businesses. In the end, she was able to earn Rs 1 crore in 11 months for the digital marketing of a business as a profit and other retail businesses earned her Rs 38 lakh per annum for two consecutive years. A prominent insurance company was billed Rs 5 lakh from her agency.

"It is a big honor for receiving the 'Vidya Ratna' award from Airaa Icon Awards," said Sravani Asuri, founder and head trainer of Diginomad. "DiginomaD stands for Digital earth, Digital Waters, and Digital Rocket" where I teach good methods in digital marketing through online classes and the 'earn while you learn' models on the concepts like POD, Dropshipping, Affiliate marketing, etc. This allows one to start their agency or become a freelancer or start a career in digital marketing. My focus is mainly on entrepreneurs, women, working professionals, and students."

Asuri Gopal Iyengar, chairman of thesimpleastrologer.com and father of Sravani Asuri said, "It is amazing. Your hard work and sincerity has put up in a great position and people call me as world famous astrologer. This is more than enough for my life."

Sravani is associated with GrowthClub, a leading community-based learning platform as a growth trainer. GrowthClub, a community to enhance skills, build future, and fuel growth, is the place where students experience community-based learning from experts and like-minded individuals.

Karan Shah, founder of GrowthClub said, "Sravani Asuri has proved her mettle in the field of digital marketing. We at GrowthClub are overwhelmed for the great achievement by Sravani"

Nikeelu Gunda, growth marketer and, founder and CEO of Digital Connect, a digital marketing agency said, "We are proud of Sravani Asuri, who is our fellow growth trainer at GrowthClub for receiving the 'Vidya Ratna' award for her contributions in the field of digital marketing. She is a beacon of hope for tens of thousands of students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and women in India."

