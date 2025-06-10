PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 10: As India's housing and infrastructure sectors surge ahead, SRN Bath Fittings is emerging as a formidable force in the bathroom solutions industry. Headquartered in Gujarat, the brand is making waves nationwide with its commitment to quality, innovation, and indigenous manufacturing, aligning seamlessly with the Government of India's "Make in India" and "Viksit Bharat 2047" missions.

Founded in 2015 by visionary entrepreneur Nilesh Savaliya, SRN has grown from a modest trading business into a state-of-the-art manufacturing powerhouse. Today, the company boasts a production capacity of 50 tons per month -- a tenfold increase in just a decade -- supported by a nationwide network of over 5,000 dealers and a portfolio that has transformed more than 40,000 bathrooms across India.

A New Benchmark in Bathware Design

From premium faucets and smart showers to elegant bathroom accessories, SRN's product lines are designed with modern Indian lifestyles in mind. Under the brand's promise, "Luxe in Every Drop," each product blends aesthetic appeal with durability, performance, and water efficiency -- features that have helped cement SRN's reputation for excellence.

Leadership Driven by Legacy

SRN's meteoric rise is powered by an experienced leadership team comprising Nitin Desai, Mahesh Desai, Dr. Ajay Desai, and Piyush Hirpara.

Leading the brand into a new era is Bhavin Savaliya, Chief Marketing Officer at SRN. With a forward-thinking vision rooted in digital transformation and consumer insight, he is redefining how the brand engages with the modern Indian audience. His dynamic leadership has enabled SRN to build stronger, more meaningful connections with millennials and Gen Z, making the brand more relatable, aspirational, and digitally visible in today's fast-evolving market.

Manufacturing Strength and National Vision

Legally backed by Porce Technocret Pvt. Ltd., SRN operates out of a world-class manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and employs over 100 skilled professionals, reflecting its commitment to local empowerment and self-reliance.

"Our goal is not just to supply bath fittings but to elevate the overall lifestyle experience for Indian homes, hotels, and commercial spaces," said Nilesh Savaliya. "We take immense pride in building a brand that is rooted in India and ready for the world."

Innovation Ahead: Seachio set to be Launched in Future

In a major strategic move, SRN will unveil a new sub-brand, Seachio, later this year -- a line aimed at pushing the boundaries of design and utility in luxury bathware. The launch is expected to further solidify SRN's position as a pioneer in the Indian bathroom solutions market.

As the sector becomes increasingly design-conscious and digitally driven, SRN Bath Fittings is positioning itself as not just a manufacturer, but a trendsetter, raising the bar for what Indian consumers expect from their personal spaces.

For more information, visit: www.srnbathfittings.com

