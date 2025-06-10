All the stargazers get ready to witness one of the most unique and beautiful Strawberry Moon. Every single person in the Northern Hemisphere will come to see the celestial spectacle on June 11, 2025. The name of this special event is Strawberry Moon, but it doesn't look pink or red in colour. The name strawberry moon comes from the Algonquin tribes of northeastern North America, and this year's full moon will be the lowest, especially in the northern hemisphere. Let's learn more about the celestial event in detail, Strawberry Moon 2025 date, time and other essential information. June 2025 Strawberry Moon Will be the Lowest Full Moon in the Sky in Decades, What Does It Mean? Here's What You Should Know About the Celestial Event.

Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time

June's Strawberry Moon 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 11. The moon will be at the brightest at 3:44 AM ADT (1:14 PM IST).

What Makes June’s Full Moon Rare?

The full Moon in June is lowest in the sky for those in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, it might appear even lower due to the lingering effects of a 'lunar standstill' a few months back. This phenomenon continues to impact how we see the Moon. Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time: When Is June's Full Moon? How To Watch It? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event.

What Is Lunar Standstill?

Each day, the moon climbs up in the east and drops down in the west. However, where it pops up and dips below the horizon shifts. It moves from north to south and back to north over a month. During the 18.6-year moon cycle, the farthest north and south points also change.

When To Watch the Strawberry Moon?

June 11 night is one of the best times to witness the strawberry moon this year. Like the sun, the moon rises from the earth and sets in the west. Because the moon's position is so close to the horizon, it appears reddish because of atmospheric scattering of light.

What Is the Significance of the Strawberry Moon?

The strawberry moon, which occurs in June, is widely known as the Full Moon. It occurs mainly before the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and it takes place on June 21, 2025. This celestial event is so special because of its unique alignment.

How To Watch the Strawberry Moon 2025?

If you are also among those excited stargazers who want to witness this year's celestial event, then you should find a place with a precise location that is entirely away from urban areas. By doing this, you can easily capture all the stunning visuals of the strawberry moon with your DSLR camera. Also, to see the moon more clearly, you must choose a telescope or binoculars.

What are you waiting for? Select your spot to see the last celestial event of the month. Click some beautiful pictures and get a fantastic experience by seeing them.

