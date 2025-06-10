India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After an unpleasant 2-0 defeat against the Thailand national football team in an international friendly, the Blue Tigers are set to face Hong Kong next, for their vital AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. The India national football team played a goalless draw in their first match against Bangladesh, and the group is wide open, with the Hong Kong national football team also playing a draw with Singapore. AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: India, Hong Kong Aim To Kickstart Campaign at Kai Tak Stadium.

The Indian football team, being coached by Manolo Marquez are struggling in the 127th rank at the FIFA World Rankings, and are thirsty for a win. Losing the India vs Hong Kong match would also be a bit of a threat to their AFC Asian Cup 2027 playing hopes. Hong Kong on the other hand aren't an easy side either. Despite being ranked 153 currently, the side under the guidance of Ashley Westwood will be a challenge for India. Westwood has vast experience managing Indian players in Indian leagues, guiding top clubs with success, like Bengaluru FC, ATK FC, and also Punjab FC.

India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match Details

Match India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Date Tuesday, June 10 Time 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Kai Tak Sports Park, Kowloon, Hong Kong Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (live streaming)

When is India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India national football team will lock horns against the Hong Kong national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10. The India vs Hong Kong football match will be played at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong, from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for live telecast viewing options of the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in India, so no TV channel will telecast the match live. For India vs Hong Kong, online viewing options are listed below. India 0-0 Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Share Spoils With Neighbours in Closely-Fought Encounter.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game. One can use the FanCode app and website to watch India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match, but after buying a match pass worth 25 INR.

