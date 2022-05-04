Denver [Colorado]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized for the successful deployment of its innovative cloud-based offering, winning a Bronze Stevie for Startek Cloud, a highly secure and flexible campus-on-cloud solution.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Startek was nominated in the Business Technology Category for best Cloud Platform.

"As a digital-first CX provider, cloud is central to our Future of Work strategy, enabling and empowering our teams through a secure but flexible work environment while also delivering business agility for our clients," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer at Startek. "Startek has again demonstrated a strong ability to innovate on behalf of our clients and we are honoured to be recognized with a Stevie Award for our robust, future-ready cloud platform, Startek Cloud."

Combining technology and a process framework, Startek Cloud enables associates to work from anywhere and on any device, while built-in security governance safeguards operations at all times. Startek Cloud uses advanced AI and intelligent automation capabilities to increase employee and customer satisfaction.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. In selecting Startek Cloud, the judges called out the robust security features that provide multi-layer security, the digitalization of business processes and the advanced analytics Startek Cloud leverages to enable collaboration across a global workforce as key features of the platform.

Startek Cloud is leveraged by more than 40 per cent of Startek clients. The success of the Startek Cloud platform was demonstrated when Startek moved more than 55 per cent of its workforce to work from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 46,000 CX experts spread across 45 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

