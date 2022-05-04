Liverpool were made to work hard but eventually managed to get the better of Villarreal to secure their place in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final. With this win, the Reds have now qualified for three summit clashes in the European competition in the last five years. While securing their finals berth, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool and Sadio Mane were able to set new records. Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool, UCL 2021-22: Luis Diaz Leads Comeback As Reds Secure Finals Berth (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Premier League side had a two-goal lead heading into the second leg. However, the Spanish outfit were able to get on level terms in the tie with two first-half goals. But Liverpool netted three times in the second period to win the game and secure their finals berth.

Liverpool Set Scoring Record

🔴 RECORD! Mané's goal was Liverpool's 139th of the campaign. It set a new club landmark for most goals scored in a single season 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/dPx2oWwd1p — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 3, 2022

With the goals, Liverpool have now scored 139 goals in 57 matches in the 2021-22 season in all competitions. This is a new club record for most goals in a single campaign.

Four players have reached the double-figure mark this season. Mohamed Salah leads the way with 30 goals, followed by Diogo Jota (21), Sadio Mane (21) and Roberto Firmino (11).

Sadio Mane Overtakes Didier Drogba

Sadio Mané now has the outright most goals in the Champions League knockout stages by an African player (15) pic.twitter.com/vSOjCHMJ0s — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) May 3, 2022

The Senegal international surpassed the Ivory Coast icon to become Africa’s highest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stages. Sadio Mane has scored 15 times in the knockouts, one more than Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Jurgen Klopp Joins An Elite List

Klopp joins an exclusive club 👏#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4VEevEyleX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 3, 2022

As Liverpool reached a third final in five years, Jurgen Klopp has joined a selected number of managers on an elite list. This will be the German's fourth appearance in a Champions League final.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Miguel Munoz and Marcello Lippi have achieved this feat before the Reds boss. Jurgen Klopp reached the finals with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and then with Liverpool in 2018, 2019 and 2022

