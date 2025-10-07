HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, now provides free and instant CIBIL score updates. This feature allows users to stay on top of their credit health, helping them make informed decisions about loans, credit cards, and other financial products.

A good credit score is essential when applying for financing, whether for a personal loan, car loan, or mortgage. Lenders use the CIBIL score to evaluate the risk of lending, and a higher score indicates responsible credit behaviour. A score of 750 or more often improves the chances of loan approval and secures better terms.

With free CIBIL score updates, Bajaj Markets enables users to assess their creditworthiness before applying for financial products. This provides an opportunity to identify and address any issues, understand the factors affecting the score, and take steps to improve it if needed.

Easy Steps to Check CIBIL Score on Bajaj MarketsChecking CIBIL score on Bajaj Markets is a quick and straightforward process. Here's how it can be done:

1.Click on the 'Check Your CIBIL Score Now' option on the Bajaj Markets website.

2.Enter the required personal details, including:

- Name

- Personal email ID

- PAN details

- Residential pincode

- Date of birth

- Mobile number

3.Select the employment type by clicking on the radio button

4.Tick the consent box to proceed

5.Click on 'Get Score'

6.Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and click 'Proceed with OTP'

7.Once the details are verified, the CIBIL score will be displayed

To maintain a clear view of credit health, it is advisable to check the score regularly. The report offers detailed insights into credit cards, loans, and includes tips for improving the score.

In addition to CIBIL score monitoring, Bajaj Markets offers a wide array of financial services, from loans and credit cards to insurance and investment products. All these services are available on the Bajaj Markets website and app, making it easier for individuals to explore, compare, and apply for products that suit their needs.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

