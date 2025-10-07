San Francisco, October 6: Designer Jony Ive is responsible for many groundbreaking Apple devices and their popularity. After 27 years, Ive left Apple in June 2019 to start his own design firm, LoveFrom. Now, he has partnered with OpenAI to launch new AI-powered devices in the coming months. However, a recent report stated that Apple’s former designer Jony Ive criticised the smartphones he designed and is partnering with the ChatGPT-maker as a second chance for redemption.

Jony Ive criticised current smartphones and tablets as “obscene understatements” of discomfort, according to a report by TOI. He is working with OpenAI to create new AI-powered devices, and his team has explored 15–20 concepts for screenless devices, the report added. OpenAI and Jony Ive Face Technical Issues While Developing Screenless AI Device, Scheduled 2026 Release May Be Delayed: Report.

Jony Ive Reveals Working on Life-Changing AI Devices

During the OpenAI DevDay 2025 event in San Francisco, Jony Ive hinted that he is developing devices that fundamentally change how people interact with technology, rather than merely addressing existing problems. He publicly criticised the devices he created for Apple, which made him famous, effectively rejecting his own legacy. He added that technology has created an “uncomfortable relationship” between humans and the devices they use.

Jony Ive explained that the new AI devices should make people feel happy, fulfilled, and peaceful rather than anxious and disconnected. He pointed out that the interfaces and product design must bring a smile to people’s faces instead of such innovations being a “deeply serious exclusive thing.” PhonePe Payment Gateway to Launch Device Tokenisation Solution in Partnership with Mastercard, Expand Secure Payment Options for Online Businesses.

Jony Ive's Team Exploring Around 20 Designs for OpenAI Devices

It was recently reported that Jony Ive and his team encountered technical issues while developing the screenless AI device. The team is expected to be working on a palm-sized device powered by artificial intelligence. Users will be able to interact with the OpenAI device without looking at a display. It could take audio and visual cues from the surroundings and offer answers based on the information it gathers. Ive said that the team faced unexpected challenges while developing the device, noting that each day brought new design issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).