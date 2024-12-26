NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: In the latest episode of Asian Paints Where the Heart Is Season 8, Taapsee Pannu opens the doors to her eclectic Mumbai home, offering a rare glimpse into her world. Known for her bold choices on-screen, Taapsee's home mirrors her unique personality, blending warmth, creativity, and deeply personal touches that showcase her love for storytelling.

Set in Mumbai, Taapsee's home is more than just a space--it's a reflection of her roots and her family. ''Home is where I have my family, and I'm closest to my sister. So, wherever she is, that's home for me," says Taapsee. Her sister, a constant presence in her life, has travelled with her from Delhi to Hyderabad to Mumbai--a bond that was inspired by the closeness she always admired between her father and chacha.

Taapsee's childhood in a two-bedroom apartment shared with eight family members taught her to find joy in chaos and connection, despite the absence of personal space. This experience deepened her appreciation for personal space, inspiring her to design a home that balances moments of solitude with spaces for togetherness. Spanning two distinct floors, her home beautifully reflects this vision.

From the moment you step in, Taapsee's infectious humour sets the tone. Playful welcome mats greet you with messages like 'You look nice today' and 'Pretend this is a haveli', instantly creating a warm and cheerful vibe. Inside, every corner tells a story. "My house is actually like a world tour", she says, pointing to the decor and artifacts collected from her global travels. A walk up the stairs take you from the elegance of Europe to the charm of India. On the European-themed lower floor, souvenirs from her travels are displayed on a unique feature she fondly calls her "Asian Paints ki wall", Painted with bold stripes in various hues, it resembles a colour swatch book, inviting you to pick your favourite shade.

Upstairs, on the Indian-themed floor, Taapsee has brought her Punjabi roots to life in what she lovingly calls "Pannu Pind". The design features textured walls, including exposed brick and carved wood paneling, complemented by earthy tones that create a rustic and warm atmosphere. Larger elements, such as intricately carved wooden frames for the floor-to-ceiling windows and mirror work, add richness to the space. Handcrafted details, like phulkari-upholstered furniture and a personalized Warli art wall narrating the story of her life, lend a deeply personal touch. A quote from the Guru Granth Sahib, celebrating the strength and dignity of women, adorns one wall. Reflecting on it, Taapsee shares, "How can you talk down upon someone who gives birth to kings?"

Taapsee's green thumb is on full display with 137 plants spread across her home, including her prized avocado plant. The use of wood throughout the home, particularly on the floors, creates a warm, earthy vibe, aligning with the natural aesthetic found in traditional Indian homes. Taapsee's sister, Shagun Pannu, offers a valuable decor tip: start with the walls and ceilings. "How you do up your walls and your ceilings is something you need to figure out first. Then everything else falls into place," she suggests.

The episode not only highlights Taapsee's design sensibilities but also captures her philosophy of creating a deeply personal, inviting space. "If my house walls could speak, they'd say, 'Come to me,' because I feel I've made a house that is warm and personalized enough to make me want to come back home every day," she shares.

For those inspired by Taapsee's creative space, Asian Paints Where the Heart Is provides a style guide on BeautifulHomes.com, helping viewers recreate similar looks in their own homes.

