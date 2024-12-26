Manchester United under Ruben Amorim have had more misses than hits so far and now find themselves at the wrong end of two poor defeats. After the defeat in the League Cup at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils were humiliated by Bournemouth at Old Trafford at the weekend. Fans will expect a strong response from the team when they take on Wolves away from home. With the club in turmoil, the morale of the squad is low as United battle one of their toughest seasons yet. Wolves are in the relegation zone and got a much-needed win against Leicester City in the last match. They will be keen to build on to that result. Wolves versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Ruben Amorim Emphasises Marcus Rashford's Big Responsibility Amid Manchester United Struggles.

Marcus Rashford may have played his last game for Manchester United with the England star wanting a move away from the club. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, and Diogo Dalot have all been poor in recent times but are all expected to start. Matthijs de Ligt will be back in the matchday squad after missing the last game.

Boubacar Traore and Pablo Sarabia are still two weeks away for Wolves while Mario Lemina is pushing for a start. Rayan Ait-Nouri is back from suspension and will slot straight into the starting eleven. Matheus Cunha is likely to be banned for the home side and will be a major missing here. Liverpool Routs Tottenham Hotspur 6–3 To Take Four-Point Lead Into Christmas in Premier League 2024–25; Manchester United Humbled by Bournemouth.

When is Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to take on Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 26. The Wolves vs Manchester United match is set to be played at the Molineux Stadium and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Manchester United live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Wolves vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wolves will likely opt for a defensive game but Manchester United should find a way to secure a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).