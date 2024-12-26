Sam Konstas is playing his first-ever Test match for the Australia National Cricket Team. The 19-year-old got to make his debut against the India National Cricket Team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. MCG is regarded as one of the top cricket-playing venues around the world. Konstas scored a half-century on his debut after he played an important innings for the hosts. Konstas alongside Usman Khawaja led Australia to a positive start. Sam Konstas caught the eye during his innings after he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a six. He also mentioned that he will continue to target Bumrah. Sam Konstas Batting Video Highlights: Watch 19-Year-Old Australian Debutant Score Entertaining 60 During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Sam Konstas fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja after the star India bowler came up with a beauty of a delivery which found a gap between Konstas' bat and front leg pad. As a result, Jadeja secured an LBW and dismissed the 19-year-old Australian debutant. After Konstas returned to the dressing room he went out and was spotted clicking selfies with the fans. Konstas was also signing the autographs. These actions led Konstas to breach the ICC (International Cricket Council) Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) rules. There is some extra permission required from the Anti-Corruption Manager (ACM) to get out of that official area which is assigned to players and match officials. Virat Kohli Fined 20% of Match Fee For His Physical Altercation With Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG.

The use of devices linked with the internet and mobile devices is also prohibited during the time of the match. But in the case of Sam Konstas, every rule seems to be broken here. As no player can be spotted in possession of such devices. Failing to comply with the PMOA rules can result in financial penalties which means there might be a deduction in the match fee for the 19-year-old Australian debutant. Earlier he was also spotted in a physical altercation with Star India batter Virat Kohli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).