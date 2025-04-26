VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26: StockEdge, a leading platform for stock market analytics in India, has introduced a new feature aimed at simplifying a key aspect of technical investing: momentum. The newly added Momentum Score feature distills price trends into an easy-to-interpret number that helps users quickly identify which stocks are gaining or losing ground.

The Momentum Score is calculated using a stock's historical returns across the past one, three, and six months, and converts that performance into a single number ranging from 0 to 100. A higher score implies stronger price momentum - suggesting a stock may be in a sustained uptrend, while a lower score can indicate weakening trends or potential reversals. It offers a practical signal for investors to consider exiting positions in stocks where momentum is clearly fading.

Designed to evaluate trend strength at a glance, the Momentum Score is now included in all key features across the StockEdge platform , including technical scans, watchlists, portfolios, and sector dashboards. Whether users are evaluating individual stocks or scanning broader market segments, the score provides a quick and consistent way to identify potential breakout opportunities or flag underperformers.

According to the company, this feature has been introduced to bridge a critical gap in the retail investing experience--how to evaluate short-term strength without relying on complex charting tools or advanced analytics.

"We know our users want fast, reliable ways to screen for stocks that are performing well," said Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge. "Momentum Score simplifies this by offering a clear, quantified view of price strength across time frames. In a market where timing and trend matters, this feature empowers investors, especially those without access to institutional tools, to assess opportunities more confidently and respond to shifts faster."

Bringing Structure to Retail Strategies

Traditionally, momentum analysis required manual screening or third-party tools. But with StockEdge's integrated score, users can now sort stocks and sectors instantly based on trend strength. It opens up momentum-based strategies to a broader audience, including beginner investors who may be unfamiliar with moving averages, RSI, or other indicators.

The feature also aligns with a growing trend in fintech: taking institutional-grade strategies and presenting them in a way that retail users can grasp and use with confidence.

The feature launch comes amid continued growth in India's retail investing ecosystem. More than 20 million new demat accounts were opened in 2024 alone. Platforms like StockEdge are increasingly being seen as crucial tools for helping new investors move from speculation to structured decision-making.

A Step Toward Smarter Investing

By showing momentum scores not just for individual stocks but also for sectors and industries, the platform helps users see both the bigger picture and the finer details. This makes it easier to compare which areas of the market are stronger and plan smarter investment moves accordingly, especially when the market is uncertain or led by specific sectors.

The introduction of Momentum Score, a flagship feature, is a step forward towards fulfilling StockEdge's mission to grant sophisticated market tools access to retail traders which were earlier expensive and available to institutional traders only.

For further information on how to use Momentum Score, visit https://blog.stockedge.com/stockedge-momentum-score/

About StockEdge:

StockEdge is one of India's most trusted stock market intelligence platforms, helping over 3 million users track markets, analyze stocks, and build portfolios with confidence. With a focus on clean visuals and powerful data tools, StockEdge is designed to make market analysis accessible to investors at all levels

