IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: The Sri Lanka women's national cricket team will be hosting India women's national cricket team in the first ODI match of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. The IND-W vs SL-W ODI match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, April 27. The India women's cricket team will be playing a match together after they last played an ODI series against Ireland, winning 3-0 at home. India Women Beat Ireland Women by 116 Runs in IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol Lead Stellar Batting Effort as Women in Blue Gain Unassailable 2–0 Lead.

Sri Lanka women's cricket team have however played international matches a month back. They drew against New Zealand in the last T20I Series they played in March on the away grounds. Both sides will be facing the South Africa women's national cricket team in the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 after the IND-W vs SL-W ODI match.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W)

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harleen Deol (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc). Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman to Score 10 ODI Centuries, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Amanjot Kaur (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W)

