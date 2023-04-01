Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Madhusudan K, CTO of StockGro felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

While acknowledging the Times Group for this award, Madhusudhan K said, "Recognition is essential in driving innovation forward. I thank the Times Group for inspiring every innovator. This achievement is testimony that with hard work and determination, we can achieve our dreams and propel India forward!"

Madhusudan is the embodiment of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological expertise. As StockGro's CTO, he has spearheaded the company's phenomenal growth, taking it from zero to over 25 million users in just three years. Madhusudan has been with StockGro since its inception, and his deep understanding of the fintech landscape has played a crucial role in shaping the company's technology strategy.

StockGro's remarkable expansion in a mere three years attests to Madhusudan's exceptional technical abilities and entrepreneurial vision. One of Madhusudan's defining qualities is his focus on innovation. He constantly explores emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to create new and exciting solutions for StockGro's customers. His technical expertise and passion for innovation have allowed StockGro to stay ahead of the competition and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

StockGro is proof of how innovation, passion, and hard work can create something remarkable. It has become a one-stop solution for all stock market learning needs in just three years. Its unique approach of combining gamified virtual trading with educational resources and live market feeds has revolutionized how people learn about the stock market.

The platform's commitment to user engagement and constantly evolving product offerings has made it a go-to resource for beginners and experienced traders. StockGro's success is a testament to the power of believing in oneself and never giving up on one's dreams. It inspires all those who aspire to make a difference in the world through innovation and hard work.

Through its simplified and engaging approach to education, StockGro has become a leading destination for companies like IMS Learning Resources and NIRC of ICAI, who want to help students learn the basics of wealth creation. StockGro's risk-free & engaging community is helping next-gen investors and traders succeed in today's fast-paced financial world.

In Madhusudan's words, "At StockGro, we are committed to democratising access to financial education and creating a world where everyone has the tools to succeed. We believe everyone should be able to invest in their future and create the financial security they deserve. With our platform, we are making that vision a reality."

