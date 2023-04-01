San Francisco, April 1: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new "Lock chat" feature for Android beta which will allow users to lock chats and keep them hidden.

This new feature will improve the users' privacy as it will help users to lock their most private chats within the chat's contact or group info, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform May Bring ‘Schedule Group Calls’ in Future Update for Android and iOS Users.

When a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user's fingerprint or passcode, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat. Also, if someone attempts to access the user's phone and fails to provide the needed authentication, they will be asked to clear the chat to open it. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on Option To Let Users Edit Messages on iOS Beta.

This feature also helps to keep media private by making sure that photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device's gallery. The ability to lock chats is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).