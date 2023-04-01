Mumbai, April 1: Muslims in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other parts of the country will observe the 9th Roza of Ramzan today. The festival of Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety in India and all across the globe. On Sunday, April 2nd, members of the Muslim community will observe the 10th Roza or fast of Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramzan began on March 24 in India after the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on the evening of March 22. Muslims completed the month of Sha'ban on March 23 and began the holy month of Ramzan the next day. During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from morning to evening and then break their fasting period post sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 10th Roza on Sunday, April 2. Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir: Restaurants in Srinagar Offering Lip-Smacking Arabian, Mediterranean Dishes.

The annual festival of Ramzan will end after 29 to 30 days with Ramzan Eid which is also known as Eid al-Fitr. While observing fast during Ramza, Muslim adults abstain from eating or drinking water as they observe fast from sunrise to sunset. They begin their fast in the morning before sunrise with Sehri and end their fast after a brief period in the evening with Iftar. While Muslims must observe fasting during Ramza, those who are sick or traveling are exempted from fasting. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 2:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 10 05:18 AM 6:54 PM 02 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 2:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 10 04:50 AM 6:40 PM 02 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 2:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 10 04:38 AM 6:25 PM 02 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 2:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 10 04:53 AM 6:22 PM 02 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 2:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 10 04:57 AM 6:30 PM 02 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 2:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 10 04:12 AM 5:53 PM 02 April 2023

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

