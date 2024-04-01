Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 1 (ANI): As part of Reliance's CSR initiatives for inclusive and quality education, the Mission Navodaya programme provides free coaching for the Jawahar Navodaya Entrance Exam to primary students in 11 villages in Jhajjar.

This initiative, which supports passionate students in achieving their education goals, has yielded remarkable results.

On Sunday, the Jawahar Navodaya exam results were declared for the pan-India exams held in January. In Jhajjar district, over 58 per cent of the 60 seats were secured by students coached at the Reliance coaching centres from the Model Economic Township.

The prestigious Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) residential schools are funded and run across India, by the Central government to admit selected students into the 6th standard to provide free boarding, lodging and education through the 12th standard.

Specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas, they provide them with the best quality residential school.

Reliance Foundation has been implementing various social impact efforts across India to support development including an intensive education programme from early childhood to higher education.

The Mission Navodaya programme helps eligible students with needs assessment, outreach and coaching classes to prepare for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Over the past five years, Reliance MET Jhajjar has helped 126 students gain admission into the JNV, providing them with an opportunity for better education and a better quality of life.

Diksha, from Government Primary School, Dadritoe, Jhajjar who comes from an economically difficult background, said, "Mission Navodaya fulfilled my dreams. I can now complete my schooling in a JNV residential school. My parents are really happy with this result as we are from economically difficult circumstances. The Reliance MET and SRI teams' dedication is helping us in our education."

"The team of Reliance's Mission Navodaya programme has enabled a win-win for the community beyond CSR for our surrounding villages. Education is a strong weapon for members especially from marginalised communities, to enhance their future livelihood and create brighter futures ahead with the true Reliance spirit of 'WeCare'," said Shrivallabh Goyal, WTD and CEO, Model Economic Township Limited, Haryana.

This year's performance of students, is a result of the hard work, dedication of the students and vision of Reliance Foundation along with Self Reliant India NGO supporting implementation.

With a holistic approach that spans early childhood, primary, secondary, and tertiary education across the country, Reliance Foundation has been laying the groundwork for a generation of empowered individuals equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Reliance's Model Economic Township has several CSR initiatives that are making a difference in people's lives ranging from rural community support for livelihoods to women's empowerment and skilling for youth besides education and primary healthcare. The Mission Navodaya initiative is yet another step in contributing to the overall mission. (ANI)

