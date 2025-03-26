VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: From melodies and memories to milestones, The GIBS family turned out in large numbers to celebrate not only reconnection but also the school's recently discovered glory which was being ranked 18th nationally in the IIRF 2025 Best Business Schools Rankings with an astonishing 3rd position in the state of Karnataka and a whopping 5th position in the whole of South India.

Also Read | Is Ishan Kishan Fit To Play SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Here's All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Star’s Availability After His Injury.

This grand get-together of old and current students embodying the hope of a nostalgic yet promising future, termed The GIBS Alumni Meet 2025, took place on the 22nd of March 2025 at the untamed Tales of Flamingo (TOF), Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore. The huge participation of alumni from across batches and industries stood as powerful proof of the GIBS family's enduring bond and its strong connection to the new generation.

The GIBS Spirit Rekindled

Also Read | IPL 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Left Wondering Why Gujarat Titans Benched Washington Sundar Against Punjab Kings.

Immediately following the buzz of GIBS was rekindled as the doors to the venue opened at 5:00 PM. The energy across the space had shifted immensely as soon as everyone reunited over warm gulps and created a range of cordial conversations that were bound to start a ruckus-like laughter around the room. Slowly, but surely, the set was buzzing with life. With the PGDM & MBA alumni from the past decade spilling over from not just the finance sector or top-tier fintech firms but also marketing and media to even HR and health tech, unifying them was one defining factor, the honor of being GIBSian.

The evening's theme was both straightforward and compelling as guests were invited to 'Relive. Reconnect. Rejoice.' The gathering was more than just a reunion - it was an opportunity to celebrate the journeys that began at GIBS and have now turned into success stories around the globe.

Acknowledging Achievements and Paying Tribute

The elaborate welcome was followed by the Alumni Recognition Awards, which was a highlight of the evening and inspired all in attendance. GIBS made the most of the gathering to celebrate alumni who have etched their names in their fields as changemakers, startup founders, professionals, and even mentors to the next generation.

Each award was not given as a trophy, rather it was granted as a story. From leading teams in Fortune 500 companies to entrepreneurs whose ideas during GIBS days evolved into thriving ventures, the resonance is sure to never be forgotten. Emotions escalated as fellow graduates remembered cheering for each other during the days of actually achieving success, a dream that was usually discussed over coffee breaks and late-night shoptalk.

The awards served as a reminder of GIBS' impact as an academic institution and a launchpad for excellence and leadership.

Post-awards, the Celebration of the Evening transformed into a world of energy and carnival where joy was the main element superjoyed by the atmosphere created by live music and the laughing voices of a DJ. Alumni let loose and came to the dancing floor to the music from the old and new collections that were mixed to cater to everyone. Her can-do spirit stood out the most. For this wonderful evening, professionals decided to disregard their formal job roles and just be free, laugh, love, and celebrate.

The different types of live performances helped set the mood as the drums, guitars, and keyboards were strummed for kind and merry-hearted verses, as well as more euphoric. The DJ, sensing the pulse of the crowd ensured that the audience energy would not dip so the dance floor remained crowded for the rest of the night into the morning.

Culinary Delights & Cocktail Conversations

Additionally, we all know that there is no party without a good feast this was well executed by GIBS and it was majestic. The grand supper had unlimited servings of gourmet foods ranging from international dishes to localized favorites which were deliciously accompanied by different kinds of cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages. Whether you are a lover of good food or someone who just cherishes great company over a taste of appetizing capital dinner could bring people together.

This portion of the evening proved to be exceptionally productive in terms of conversations as it involved catching up with a faculty member, swapping career tips, brainstorming potential collaborations, or even planning the next entrepreneurial endeavor over the dessert, more than just food.

Success Stories Shared, Networks Strengthened

From informal conversations over coffee to fruitful discussions covering industry developments and potential investment deals, the alumni started mingling, and 'mini-meetings' spontaneously started springing up all over the venue. The event transformed into an energizing networking evening where ideas, as well as LinkedIn connections, were created on the spot.

Among the many notable cross outcomes from the evening was the cross-industry interaction. Alumni from foreign countries offered help concerning the most recent global issues and advanced concepts to assist with career mobility. GIBS found yet another proof of its true strength, which lies in its diverse alumni, the ideas, and experiences, and the willingness to support one another.

Without a doubt, these activities helped reinforce the GIBS community as some of the alumni offered their assistance as mentors to current GIBS students or even offered them internships and employment possibilities with their companies.

Inspecting the IIRF 2025 Rankings

One of the most noteworthy announcements at this event was the remarkable progress made by GIBS in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025 Ranking, which is one of the most credible and research-intensive rankings for higher educational institutions in India.

GIBS Business School's achievements include:

* 18th Rank at the National Level among India's best business schools under the: Outstanding B-schools of Excellence category, consolidating the institution's place among the elite business schools in the country.

* 3rd Rank in Karnataka among dozens of renowned business schools in the state.

* 5th Rank in South Zone among the leading institutions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

GIBS incorporates academic achievement, research activity, industry engagement, teaching innovation, and placement performance as a combination of indicators to rank the institution's performance. The improvement in rankings is not merely a figure; it is the outcome of GIBS's unwavering commitment to developing contemporary leaders through distinctive initiatives such as:

* Career readiness with GIBS Finishing School (CPMP)

* IRE School - Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship

* School of Artificial Intelligence - Technology-enabled teaching

* School of Happiness & Mindfulness - Personal development

* Practice Schools and Global Collaborations - Work-integrated learning

It was for these contributors that the rankings were collected, and they were ecstatic to witness their higher education institution make headlines at the national level -- a proud moment that reaffirmed GIBS' growing reputation among the Top 10 MBA/PGDM Colleges in Bangalore.

Reflection: Embracing Change, Creating Impact

The GIBS Alumni Meet 2025 was more than an intermediate function; it marked the celebration of the enduring essence of GIBS, the expanding clan, and the amalgamation of aspirations that connect everything. This reinforced the notion that despite the passage of time and change in cities, the GIBS ethos is and will always remain audacious, passionate, and full of drive.

During the conclusion of the event, one feeling was present in everyone's mind: it is not wise to delay our next meeting for another year. Now, discussions are taking place regarding mentorship circles, virtual engagement platforms, and even the city-wide alumni chapter which is very exciting.

To conclude

By all accounts, the GIBS Alumni Meet 2025 was a resounding grand success: tremendous attendance and recognition, vibrant leisure, motivational and captivating tales, and impressive networking made sure everything was covered. It provided further proof to the saying that, "while buildings make a campus, it is the people who make an institution". And indeed at GIBS, that community continues to rise, shine, and support each other, no matter where life takes them. And This is so pleasing to witness.

Now with national recognition and alumni of GIBS succeeding in different sectors, we know this is just the beginning of a much larger story.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)