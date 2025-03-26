Mumbai, March 26: Google CEO Sundar Pichai was surprised why did Gujarat Titans bench Washington Sundar from their playing XI in the IPL match against Punjab Kings. Fans were left puzzled and questioning the decision when Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with both Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips surprisingly named in the Impact substitutes list instead of the starting XI. Shreyas Iyer’s Pull Shot Evolution: A Look at How Indian Batter Transformed It From Weakness to Weapon.

A fan took to X to question the decision, only to receive an unexpected reply from the CEO of Google.

Sundar Pichai's Tweet

How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) March 25, 2025

“How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery,” the fan posted on X.

Replying to the post, the Google CEO posted, "“I have been wondering this too."

Pichai’s post drew thousands of amused reactions, but some were baffled as to why he is reacting to random social media post.

A fan commented, "actually insane.” Another wrote: "Lmfao why is he replying random accounts? Doesn't he have work to do?".

Another fan asked if the Indian-American executive would buy a team what would be its name. "If you were to buy a team, which team would it be & what name would you give it?" a fan wrote. Fan Points Out Arshdeep Singh's Quick Thinking After Pacer Recommends Vyshak Vijaykumar as Impact Player in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Coming to the match, despite Sai Kishore’s impressive three-wicket haul, the Punjab Kings posted 243/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of captain Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 97. In reply, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler slammed scintillating fifties, however, it wasn’t enough as GT fell short by just 11 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After a hard-fought encounter, GT will be looking to bounce back quickly against the Mumbai Indians in a home fixture on Saturday.

