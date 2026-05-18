Business News | Superdry Sport Takes the Court at Sip & Serve -- A Padel Evening with Brand Ambassador Lakshya

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Superdry Sport brought the heat to Phoenix Racquet Club, Palladium, Lower Parel on 9th May for Sip & Serve -- a curated padel evening that was equal parts sport, style and social energy. The evening pulled in Mumbai's fitness, fashion and creator community for a brand experience that was anything but ordinary.

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At the centre of it all was actor and Superdry Sport brand ambassador Lakshya -- on court, in the mix, and very much in his element. He rallied with guests, owned the energy on the padel court, and made the whole evening feel effortlessly cool. With beats setting the mood and bites keeping the crowd fuelled, Sip & Serve was designed to be experienced, not just attended -- a living showcase of what Superdry Sport is all about.

Guests also got a first look at Superdry Sport's new padel-ready collection -- a drop that doesn't ask you to choose between performance and personality. Breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics. Lightweight construction. Movement-friendly fits engineered for agility, comfort and endurance when the game demands everything you've got. Built tough, built to last -- and designed to transition seamlessly from court to street without missing a beat.

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This drop lives inside Superdry Sport's broader performance universe -- a world engineered for intensity. Moisture-control technology, high-durability materials, and construction built to keep pace with high-output play, no compromises. Layered on top is the brand's signature street energy: a sharp, athletic aesthetic that moves effortlessly between the court and the city.

Sip & Serve was more than an event -- it was a statement. Superdry Sport is showing up at the intersection of performance, style and culture, building community that goes beyond the brand.

About Superdry

Superdry is a global contemporary fashion brand celebrated for its distinctive fusion of British craftsmanship, Japanese-inspired graphic energy, and American varsity heritage. Loved by Gen Z and young millennials, the brand is recognised for its iconic streetwear, premium fabrications, and elevated style codes that blend cultural relevance with modern design.

In India, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) operates the country's largest Superdry network and holds a 76% stake in the brand's IP for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Since introducing Superdry to India in 2012, RBL has expanded the brand to over 200 points of sale across more than 50 cities, with its e-commerce footprint extending reach to over 2,300 cities nationwide.

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