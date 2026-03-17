PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], March 17: Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced seven fully integrated AI Data Platform solutions designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. Built on NVIDIA reference architectures and powered by Supermicro's high-performance GPU and storage systems, the platforms leverage NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and the new NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, and enterprise AI software including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo, to enable advanced AI agents. Supermicro's advanced GPU and storage architectures form the backbone of seven next-generation AI Data Platform solutions. Built with industry leaders including Cloudian, DDN, Everpure (formerly Pure Storage), IBM, Nutanix, VAST Data, and WEKA to deliver fully integrated, enterprise-ready AI infrastructure. Purpose-built AI Data Platforms unlock the full value of enterprise data -- accelerating insight, automation, and intelligent transformation at scale.

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"Supermicro is bringing together the industry's most advanced GPU, storage, and networking technologies to deliver fully integrated AI Data Platforms to the enterprise and cloud," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "By combining our Data Center Building Block Solutions®, rack-scale integration expertise, and advanced cooling innovations with leading ecosystem partners, we are making AI deployment faster, more efficient, and truly turnkey to accelerate enterprise AI adoption worldwide."

For more information about the new Supermicro AI Data Platform solution please visit: www.supermicro.com/aifactory

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Developed in collaboration with leading data platform innovators Cloudian, DDN, Everpure, IBM, Nutanix, VAST Data, and WEKA, these purpose-built solutions unify compute, networking, storage, and AI software into turnkey platforms that help enterprises rapidly transform data into intelligent action at scale.

"Meeting the inference demands of advanced AI workloads require full-stack infrastructure that unifies compute, networking and storage," said Jason Hardy, vice president, Storage Technologies, NVIDIA. "By building upon the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference architectures, Supermicro and its partners are delivering turnkey AI Data Platforms that put enterprise data to work for AI."

Cloudian

"Every AI initiative lives or dies on its data infrastructure," said Amit Rawlani, Senior Director of Alliances at Cloudian. "With Cloudian HyperScale® AIDP, we're bringing GPU-based compute directly to enterprise data. Leveraging best-of-breed compute, networking, and storage nodes from partners like Supermicro, the platform delivers a tightly integrated solution that enables organizations to manage massive datasets and run AI workloads at scale, from training to real-time inference."

DDN

"AI factories require purpose-built compute and data platforms architected for measurable business outcomes," said Sven Oehme, CTO at DDN. "Building on our long-standing collaboration, Supermicro, NVIDIA, and DDN are launching Driving AI Breakthroughs--a joint mobile AI Factory debuting at GTC and traveling nationwide. Featuring production-ready AI pipelines running on turnkey HyperPOD and AI factory systems, it gives enterprises a proven path from pilots to scalable, ROI-driven AI."

Everpure

"Enterprise AI depends on data that is ready for AI consumption," said Kaycee Lai, Vice President, AI, Everpure. "By collaborating with Supermicro, we bring Everpure's enterprise data platform and our Data Stream software together with GPU-optimized infrastructure to deliver an integrated AI Data Platform that keeps GPUs fed, reduces operational complexity, and helps enterprises move from pilot to production faster."

IBM

"Enterprise AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure behind it, and IBM Storage Scale on Supermicro Petascale Storage Servers deliver high-throughput, low-latency parallel data access that supports enterprises deploying NVIDIA AI Data Platform at scale," said Sam Werner, GM Storage, IBM. "IBM Storage Scale automatically extracts semantic meaning from unstructured enterprise data, detecting changes in real time, and keeps data within NVIDIA AI Data Platform updated without costly data duplication. Together with Supermicro, we are giving enterprises a fully integrated platform that turns existing data estates into a secured, AI-ready intelligence layer -- to reduce hallucinations, accelerate time to insight, and make inference at enterprise scale production-ready."

Nutanix

"The Nutanix Agentic AI solution includes the integration of the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, the open Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, Nutanix Unified Storage, and new technologies that will include the Nutanix AI Gateway," said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix. "This solution, following a deployment model similar to the Nutanix NX platform, runs on a variety of specialized servers designed and built by Supermicro, along with the integration of supported NVIDIA's software libraries, allowing enterprises to deploy and secure sovereign Agentic AI initiatives."

VAST Data

"Our collaboration with Supermicro continues to push the boundaries of production AI infrastructure," said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, at VAST Data. "The CNode-X AI Data Platform, powered by the VAST AI Operating System, builds on the success of large-scale EBox deployments to deliver the performance, resilience, and operational simplicity enterprises require to power next-generation AI applications and accelerate real-world outcomes."

WEKA

"Enterprises are under pressure to deploy AI fast, and that means infrastructure can't be an obstacle," said Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer at WEKA. "By combining NeuralMesh™ by WEKA with Supermicro's advanced GPU and rack-scale systems, we're giving organizations a foundation that doesn't just support AI workloads today but grows stronger as those workloads scale. That's how enterprises can move from data to intelligent action without the friction of piecing together infrastructure themselves."

These solutions will be shown in the Supermicro booth #1113 at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC) March 16-19.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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