Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/IMC): SuperUs Systems announces its strategic partnership with E Ink, the originator and pioneer of ePaper technology to build Electronic Paper Display (EPD)-based devices in India. With this partnership, SuperUs Systems is all set to deliver the best innovation and technology to customers--both locally and globally.

There is a need for smart devices that can efficiently work on low energy consumption. SuperUs Systems has tapped into this unmet demand by building products for Smart City, Bus Stops, Hospitals, Retail, Railways and many more. These products help attain sustainability goals in every vertical it serves, thereby leading the country to comply with the global goals of achieving a cleaner environment for our future generations.

The future of India's digital infrastructure has evolved and the adoptions of E Ink technology will only accelerate this trend. The government is encouraging digitization, digital literacy and enhancing infrastructure for smart cities, which will be addressed through the deployment of these products and solutions. The latest technologies and digital infrastructure are a boon to India's digital economy. The E Ink and SuperUs Systems partnership is a great leap forward towards the future of such electronic device manufacturing in India embracing the government's digitization goals.

Ali Hussain Cochin, Founder, SuperUs Systems, said, "Partnering with E Ink allows us to build a scalable green device ecosystem where product use cases are endless. With ePaper technology, a plethora of product possibilities can be created for various use cases--be it for the government, businesses, or end users. It gives us great pleasure to be early adopters of this unique green display technology in India and introduce it to the local market. We're designing and building these devices locally, which will allow us to make them in the Indian context and price range."

"E Ink welcomes SuperUs to the ePaper ecosystem," says Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. "As a leader in green display products, E Ink has committed to 100 per cent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2040. Focusing on even lower energy consumption and material use allows the low-carbon and energy-saving ePaper technology to realize its environmentally friendly potential. Together, E Ink and SuperUs will provide the benefits of low-power, low-carbon ePaper products to Smart City applications in India. We work continuously to improve our ePaper technology and product design with lower energy consumption and fewer material use, further reducing carbon emissions and electricity use for an environment-friendly display for our customers."

Digital consumption growth is propelled by both private and public sectors, yet digitization among businesses is uneven. For instance, there is a demand for ESL devices and EPD panels, but a gap in meeting this demand has emerged due to several challenges, which include mostly imports and dependability on foreign exports and imports.

Another important aspect of homegrown Tech OEM enterprise is cost reduction and scalability. Localization of device manufacturing and software development will not only enable a price advantage, but also extend reach.

