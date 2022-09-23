New Delhi, Sep 23: Vehicles in the national capital were moving at a snail's pace at various places as roads were clogged with heavy traffic jams on Friday morning following the overnight incessant rain.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported near Hanuman Setu on Shanti Van to the Hanuman Mandir carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj, Under Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border near petrol pump and MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway.

The police advised the commuters to avoid all these stretches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers at almost all the areas of the city on Friday.

Even the IndiGo airlines has advised its passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the Delhi Airport as waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the city.

On Thursday, the administrations in Gurugram and Noida, taking note of the weather conditions, issued certains advisories in their areaa.

The Gurugram Administration issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

In Noida, all government and private schools up to Class 8 will remain closed as several roads in the city were waterlogged due to the incessant rain.