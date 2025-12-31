PNN

New Delhi [India], December 31: Surya Loan has announced its plans to introduce Electric Vehicle (EV) Loans as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its loan portfolio in line with evolving customer needs and market trends. The company intends to meet the rising demand for electric mobility in India by providing customers with an opportunity to own e-bikes and e-scooters. This opportunity will be possible through affordable loans that customers can utilise to acquire these products.

The launching of EV Loans is set to take place at a time when the adoption of electric vehicles is gradually gaining ground across the country, thanks to the policy emphasis placed by the government on sustainable transport solutions and the growing interest among consumers in more frugal and sustainable mobility solutions. There is a growing customer interest in electric vehicle loans across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities, and they are increasingly seeking loans that promise fast tracking, less paperwork, and flexible repayment options. By entering the market to offer such solutions, the brand, SuryaLoan, hopes to serve the growing need for the adoption of electric vehicles.

To facilitate the upcoming EV Loan product and offer a seamless customer experience, Surya Loan has invested heavily in improving its secure and scalable Information Technology infrastructure. The enhanced technological architecture aims to facilitate fast loan processing, improved data security, and smooth end-to-end digital journeys. With such developments, customers will be able to avail themselves of an electric vehicle loan through a fully digital and trustworthy platform, further validating SuryaLoan's commitment to providing convenience, security, and efficiency.

The upcoming EV Loan is being designed as a direct result of customer feedback and changing financial habits, especially for the working class and first-timers in India. SuryaLoan is still committed to providing simple and hassle-free financial offerings that meet pragmatic lending requirements while retaining clarity and ease of use.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Manish Bansal, Managing Director, SuryaLoan, said, "The future of transport in India is being increasingly dictated by electric mobility, and customers are naturally looking for ways in which electric vehicles can be financed. Our proposed EV Loan product symbolises our customer-driven approach towards innovation for sustainable growth, where we have plans for smoother online transactions for a greener India."

With this upcoming product expansion, SuryaLoan reaffirms its commitment to appropriate lending practices, innovation through technology, and making a meaningful impact on India's growing mobility and sustainability space.

