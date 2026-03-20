PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], March 20: In response to escalating climate risks and global food security challenges, governments and industries worldwide are accelerating the green transformation of food systems. To promote the development of a low-carbon food industry and enhance regional collaboration, Food Industry Research and Development Institute (FIRDI) from Taiwan, with support from the APEC Forum of Policy Partnership on Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), hosted an APEC Workshop on Discovering Innovative Food Processing Technologies to Cultivate a Low-Carbon Food Supply Chain on March 18-19 in Taipei.

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The two-day workshop brought together representatives from eleven APEC economies, including Chinese Taipei, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, the United States, Australia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea. Government agencies, research institutions, and industry experts specializing in food supply chain technology and policy participated in the event. The workshop aimed to strengthen regional collaboration and accelerate the development of sustainable, low-carbon food supply chains across the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr. Ying-Chih Liao, Technology Advisor of the Department of Industrial Technology at MOEA, noted that cross-disciplinary technologies are becoming increasingly vital in supporting the development of low-carbon food supply chains worldwide. Taiwan continues to promote low-carbon and smart transformations through policy support and domestic research and development, while also strengthening international cooperation to build resilient food supply chains and foster sustainable growth in the food sector.

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FIRDI Chairman Mark Hsieh emphasized that technological innovation is essential for building a sustainable and resilient food industry. FIRDI has long been dedicated to advancing food technology research and supporting Taiwan's food industry. Through its integrated technology platforms, FIRDI has developed multiple solutions that contribute to food decarbonization, including smart low-carbon processing systems, circular processing technologies for by-product utilization, and innovative alternative food ingredients and processing applications. These technologies help food manufacturers enhance efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen sustainability throughout the food supply chain.

The workshop featured a diverse lineup of speakers from Taiwan. Dr. Chii-Cherng Liao, Director General of FIRDI, shared the development strategy for the low-carbon food industry. The Vice President of the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research discussed collaborative approaches to developing a low-carbon food supply chain. Dr. Martin Lo, Professor at National Tsing Hua University, highlighted the key elements of promoting human sustainability. Several other Taiwanese speakers shared their experiences and case studies related to advancing the low-carbon food industry. Dr. Binghuei Barry Yang, Deputy Director General of FIRDI, presented innovations in food manufacturing process technology. Dr. Yi-Chung Lai, R&D Consultant at Biozyme Biotechnology, and Dr. Chin-Chu Chen, General Manager of Grape King Bio, discussed green fermentation processing and product development practices. Marcie Chan, Brewmaster of Long Sun Brewing, shared insights on circular economy practices within the brewing industry.

Several Taiwanese companies have demonstrated practical applications of low-carbon technologies. For example, GAU JIANN has implemented heat recovery and smart control systems in sterilization processes to enhance energy efficiency while maintaining product quality. Lian-Hwa Foods has introduced green products manufactured through advanced, efficient, low-carbon smart production lines. Companies such as VIGOR DONG SHIH and Jiamei are collaborating to build a whole-fruit utilization supply chain for plant-based beverages. AGV Group has developed shelf-stable oat-based beverage ingredients to support low-carbon plant-based food production. YUNG CHENG applies upcycling of wheat bran via enzymatic and microbial processes to reduce grain processing waste and emissions. Additionally, companies including Grape King Biotechnology and PREFERRTECH-BIO are developing innovative low-carbon alternative proteins derived from fungi and plant sources.

The low-carbon transformation of the food industry has become a key global trend, with increasing emphasis on innovative food processing technologies and sustainable supply chain solutions. By integrating technological innovation, economic policy, and new business models, Taiwan aims to strengthen the development of a low-carbon food industry ecosystem and deepen cooperation with APEC economies to share technological expertise, align with international standards, and promote sustainable development across the regional food industry.

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