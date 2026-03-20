New York, March 20: Goldman Sachs is reportedly altering its traditional workforce management strategy, moving away from its long-standing practice of large-scale annual layoffs. Instead, the Wall Street bank plans to implement a series of smaller, rolling job cuts beginning in April 2026. This shift marks a departure from the firm's historical "Strategic Resource Assessment" (SRA) process, which typically eliminated the bottom 5 per cent of its global workforce in a single coordinated effort.

The new approach is expected to continue through the summer months, granting divisional leaders greater flexibility over the timing and scale of staff reductions within their specific units. While the bank has not disclosed final figures, the upcoming rounds are anticipated to be significantly smaller than the reduction conducted in March 2025, which saw approximately 2,300 positions affected. Block Layoffs: Jack Dorsey’s Company Rehires Select Staff Members Following Significant Workforce Reductions.

Broad Impact Across Business Divisions

The planned reductions are set to impact all major business lines at the firm. This includes its core investment banking operations as well as the asset and wealth management unit, which has recently seen significant expansion. By decentralising the process, Goldman Sachs aims to align staffing levels more closely with the immediate performance needs and market conditions of individual departments.

A spokesperson for the bank characterised the move as standard operational management, stating that consistent headcount assessment is a routine practice for public companies. The firm continues to evaluate talent across its divisions to ensure it maintains a competitive and efficient workforce as global market dynamics evolve.

Strategic Context and Financial Performance

Sources indicate that these layoffs are not directly tied to the "One Goldman Sachs" initiative announced in late 2025. That project is primarily focused on integrating business lines and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive long-term productivity. While that initiative involved a limited number of role changes, the current rolling cuts are focused specifically on managing underperformance and operational efficiency.

The workforce adjustments come despite a period of strong financial health for the bank. Goldman Sachs reported net revenues of USD 58.28 billion for the full year 2025, representing a 9 per cent increase over the previous year. This robust performance suggests the cuts are driven by disciplined internal resource management rather than immediate financial pressure.

Industry-Wide Workforce Trends

Goldman’s shift to rolling layoffs mirrors a broader trend in the financial and technology sectors as companies move toward more frequent, targeted workforce calibrations. Peer institutions like Citigroup have also announced significant reductions this year, while major tech firms including Amazon, Atlassian, and Block continue to streamline their operations. Tech Layoffs 2026: 38,645 Employees Laid Off by 60 Companies So Far This Year.

By spreading the reductions over several months, Goldman Sachs appears to be aiming for a less disruptive transition for its remaining employees. This method allows the firm to respond more dynamically to the "mega-deal" resurgence and shifting central-bank policies anticipated for the remainder of 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).