New Delhi [India], January 30: Tavasya SSF, a Category 1 Special Situations Fund, announces the successful initial close of its second scheme "Tavasya Mudrikaran Scheme II" - a scheme with a fund size of Rs. 200 Crores which was launched on 01st January 2025.

Tavasya SSF is a Category I Alternative Investment Fund (Special Situation Fund) established in the last quarter of 2023. The fund was set up by Ms. Shivani Singla and Mr. Navneet Garg who bring in a blend of experience spanning the international markets and the distressed assets space in India.

The initial close of the second scheme comes within six months of the successful close of the first scheme of Tavasya SSF with a fund size of Rs. 400 Crores.

Tavasya Mudrikaran Scheme II intends to co-invest with leading Asset Reconstruction Companies of the country to acquire debts of distressed companies.

This model of investment blends the stability of Asset Reconstruction Companies with the flexibilities offered by Alternate Investment Funds platforms.

This investment strategy has found favour with evolved investors which is evidenced from the fact that despite the SSF category being a new investment theme, the Tavasya Mudrikaran Scheme II, was met with investor commitments from leading domestic family offices and HNIs.

Statements from the Founders

"This growing interest from sophisticated domestic investors reflects the market perception of higher certainty in outcomes in distressed assets transactions in India and bodes well for this sector," Shivani Singla - Founding Partner, Tavasya Capital Managers LLP (Investment Manager).

"We believe that with blend of a deep understanding of the distressed asset space in India and proprietary access to distressed opportunities, Tavasya SSF is uniquely positioned to identify and deploy in opportunities at levels lower than their intrinsic values and deliver superior portfolio returns to our investors," Navneet Garg - Founding Partner, Tavasya Capital Managers LLP (Investment Manager).

