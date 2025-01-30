Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side are once again aiming for the Saudi Pro League title with the series of wins in the crunch fixtures series. The change in manager revitalized the attack with Ronaldo leading the side once again. The star striker now has 920 goals after scoring in the recent league match. Yet with Ronaldo’s age limitations, Pioli might look for a balance between his game time to keep him fresh for the important fixtures. Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Transfer News: Brazilian Goalkeeper Bento Matheus Signs for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a Four-Year Deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League with a match in hand over their opponents above them. But dropping a point will not be an option for Pioli’s side who already are six to eight points behind the league leaders. Al-Raed is struggling in the league and is winless in the last five recent matches. Considering this and upcoming fixtures, Pioli would be hoping to utilize Ronaldo wisely. Check out whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Al-Nassr failed to overcome Al-Hilal's blistering form last season and in the current season they fared even poor and dropped to fourth place in the league standing. The Portuguese national football team captain, Ronaldo is leading the side with goals in nearly every game. Ronaldo, at the age of 39 is clocking more minutes than players of his age and will be tempted take the rest. But Pioli will be tempted to use the star striker from the start and replace him after taking control of the match.

With the AFC Champions League match in a few days and a match against another title competitor - Al-Ittihad early in December, Al-Nassr players have to step up and take some load off Cristiano Ronaldo. Talisca has been great in recent fixtures and can prove handy as Al-Nassr’s season progresses.

