Business News | TechD Cybersecurity Launches TECHD ONE: AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity Platform

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE SME: TECHD), a CERT-In empaneled MSSP serving over 500 enterprise clients, today announced the launch of TECHD ONE, AI-native unified cybersecurity platform, now live at techdefence.ai. The platform converges four AI-driven security modules into a single operational fabric, eliminating the tool sprawl and integration debt that have historically fragmented enterprise cyber defence in India.

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TECHD ONE Phase 1 launches with four production-ready modules:

* Dark Vector AI - AI-powered autonomous external attack surface management and dark-web, Deep-web threat intelligence and brand protection suite.

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* Provenance AI - AI Native enterprise software supply chain platform for Zero-day Discovery, Source code review, SCA, SBOM, AI-powered remediation, powered by Eagle, Lion, and Griffin models, powered by Safeguard.sh's strategic collaboration.

* Human Trust AI - AI-powered behavioral risk intelligence covering phishing, vishing, smishing and insider threats.

* OT Shield AI - Vulnerability Intelligence for operational-technology and ICS security for industrial and critical-infrastructure environments.

"For two decades, Indian enterprises have bought point products that don't talk to each other, running on AI models they don't control, hosted on infrastructure they cannot audit. TECHD, ONE rewrites that contract. It is a single AI-native platform, built on indigenous models, delivered with the trust profile Indian regulators and enterprise boards are now demanding. This is what sovereign cybersecurity should look like."

-- Sunny Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director, TechD Cybersecurity Limited

TechD Cybersecurity serves customers that include the Adani Group, JM Financial, Zensar Technologies, and Astral Limited. The company's IPO in September 2025 was oversubscribed 718 times, among the most heavily subscribed cybersecurity listings in Indian capital-markets history.

TECHD ONE will expand through Phase 1 from this quarter and Phase 2 modules -- SecOps AI, PrivacyOps AI, and Identity Guard which are under development in 2027 - alongside a parallel "Cybersecurity for AI" track that secures AI systems themselves, including LLM security scanning, AI runtime protection, AI red-teaming, AI VAPT, and ISO/IEC 42001 advisory services.

The new techdefence.ai property will serve as the platform's customer portal, technical documentation hub, and AI model transparency center.

About TechD Cybersecurity Limited

TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE SME: TECHD) is a CERT-In empaneled, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified managed security services provider headquartered in Ahmedabad, with operations at GIFT City and the Cyber Valley Global Security Operations Centre. The company delivers VAPT, SOC/SIEM managed services, and GRC/Compliance to over 500 enterprise clients across BFSI, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and capital markets. TechD operates international subsidiaries, including TECHDEFENCE CYBERSECURITY INC. (Canada) and is expanding into Australia.

Learn more at www.techdefence.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development, market expansion, and financial performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. TechD Cybersecurity Limited undertakes no obligation to update such statements. This announcement is also made in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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