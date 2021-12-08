New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo, South Asia's largest security, civil protection and fire safety show by Informa Markets in India is gearing up for the return of its 14th edition which is slated between December 9 and 11 at Pragati Maidan (Hall no. 5), New Delhi.

Supported by associations such as APSA, ASIS Delhi, ASIS Bangalore, CAPSI, ESAI, ELCINA, FOCUS, GACS, IISSM, World UAV Federation India Chapter along with MitKat Advisory as knowledge partner, the show brings together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one common platform.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

India's safety and security industry can be broadly classified into cyber security, electronic security, fire safety/detection/prevention, road safety, private and industrial security, and personal protective apparel and equipment. The safety and security industry in India has been consistent in recent years, and various industry segments in the domain are likely to grow between 10-15 per cent annually. An increase in population, rapid urbanization, expansion of industries, vast infrastructure and mass transportation systems are driving expectations for greater safety and security measures, predominantly in critical national infrastructure projects.

Speaking on the announcement of IFSEC India's 14th edition in New Delhi, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "We are delighted to announce IFSEC India's return in the in-person format in New Delhi, to cater to the security industry in the new normal. While the security market in India has grown at a CAGR of 14 per cent, it is expected to be further driven by the enhanced digitization during the pandemic and requirement for security along with the construction of industrial complexes, public infrastructure and residential complexes. Proactive policies and initiatives like Smart Cities and Atmanirbharta fueled by the Government of India are allowing an ecosystem where businesses can be developed more easily by granting industry status to further catalyse this growth. Contactless technology is seen as a key measure being increasingly used across industries today in the post-pandemic world. IFSEC India 2021 aims to act as a catalyst for the progress and vision of this proliferating industry, as it provides a stage for industry players to collaborate, ideate, innovate, spot trends and enable the shift in India's security paradigm from a monitoring approach to a responsive one."

Also Read | Christmas and New Year's Eve Getaways Near Mumbai: 5 Fun Destinations To Welcome New Year 2022 in Style.

This year, IFSEC India will showcase cutting edge technology pertaining to products like CCTV & video surveillance, biometrics & RFID, integrated systems, access control, cyber security, GPS Systems, video management, traffic management & parking automation, physical security, perimeter protection, fire detection systems, intruder alarms and more. The expo will have COFE, HIKVISION, PRAMA, TIMEWATCH, TRUEVIEW, SYROTECH, MARKON, MAS-TEL participating as Premier Plus Partners; ATLANTA, AXESTRACK, GODREJ, GTROPY, UFFIZIO as Premier Partners and notable International brands like AJAX, FAAC, TOSHIBA, TP LINK too. It will bring together over 150 renowned brands, key government officials, consultants and business experts. The Buyer profile of the expo includes professionals such as CSOs, Admin Heads, CIOs, CTOs, Facility Heads, Purchase Managers, System Integrators and Dealers & Distributors of organisations.

Significantly, in an industry where up-gradation of technology is the very key to surviving competition, the IFSEC India Expo provides high-impact, informative demos and a wealth of opportunities for the visitors to network and learn about new technologies, industry best practices and trends, challenges, market insights and discover the best solutions to keep their business and clients secured. With security in India being a continuous effort, this year too, IFSEC India will hold a two-day conference that will discuss and deliberate relevant insights gained in the domestic and global security market with the theme: New-Age Threats to Security alongside the exhibition. The conference will witness the presence and participation of eminent industry personalities including Lt Gen Anil Chait, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, former Army Commander & Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Avtar Singh, CBCP, Chief of Security & Intelligence, Aluminium Sector, Vedanta, Air Cmde Kedar R Thaakar, Dean, School of Police science and Security Studies, National Forensic State University, Col (Dr) Gaurav Singh (retd), Head-Security Automation, Adani Group, Jeetendra Kumar Singh, Chief Security Officer, Fortis Healthcare and Col Arun Hariharan, Country Head-Nodal, Security, Compliance & HSE, Bharti Airtel Limited - India & South Asia among others.

Some of the trending topics scheduled to be discussed at the conference are:

*The Future of Defense, Homeland and Corporate Security in a Tech-Intensive World.*'Make-in-India' Manufacturing Roadmap and Smart security Technologies.*Emerging Risk Landscape, the New Normal in Security, the Role Played by Technology, the security blueprint for the future and skills required.*Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Corporate Security, Safety & Loss Prevention.*Emerging Drone Technologies and their Relevance to Industrial Security.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)